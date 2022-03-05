Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Pompey team news

Pompey go into the game against Accrington with only 13 senior outfit players to chose from.

This week Reeco Hackett became the latest player to be added to the injury list after he suffered knee ligament damage in the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood.

He has since gone for a scan to determine the extent of the injury but is unlikely to play again this season.

The winger joins Kieron Freeman (ankle), Shaun Williams (back) and Michael Jacobs (knee) in requiring treatment.

However, Cowley is hopeful Jacobs could be in contention for the visit of Accrington.

Pompey host Accrington today in League One

Ronan Curtis serves the last of his two-match ban.

Predicted XI: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Denver Hume, Marcus Harness, Aiden O'Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Clark Robertson. Liam Vincent, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White, Tyler Walker.

Accrington Stanley team news

John Coleman will be without midfielder Joe Pritchard, who has been sidelined since August with a hamstring injury, while Jay Rich-Baghuelou may well miss out after sustaining an ankle injury against Cambridge a fortnight ago.

Coleman will also be without the suspended Mitch Clarke, who was sent off in the 97th minute of Stanley’s game against Wycombe last week.

Central defender Yeboah Amankwah recently returned to training but was an unused sub last time out and isn’t likely to start.

Pompey born duo Matt Butcher and Tommy Leigh are expected to play some part in their south coast return, with the latter potentially making his first reunion after being released at 16.

Predicted line-up: Toby Savin, Ross Sykes, Michael Nottingham, Harvey Rodgers, Harry Pell David Morgan, Matt Butcher, Sean McConville, Ethan Hamilton, Korede Adedoyin and Colby Bishop. Subs: Liam Isherwood, Rosaire Longelo, Yeboah Amankwah, Archie Procter, Tommy Leigh, Seamous Conneely, Josh Woods.

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

‘They're a good team, very physical and competitive team and I have a lot of respect for John Coleman for what he achieves there year after year.

‘They have a lot of players that the majority of League One clubs would love to sign.

‘They carry a real threat, lots of early crosses, numbers in the box and their danger from set pieces with the quality of their deliveries and the physicality they have.

‘Lots to admire and we know we will have to be at our very best if we want to get on the right side of a win.’

John Coleman

‘They are a good side so it will be difficult.

‘I have a lot of time for the Cowley’s, they have been different for football, their approach is different, probably not everyone's cup of tea the way they go about themselves but I just love people who are so dedicated to football and improving football and improving themselves.

‘I have a lot of admiration for Danny and Nicky for the way they conduct themselves. They love football and are not afraid to show it, they try new things and keep learning and have done well at the clubs they have been at.

‘They have a chance to take a really big club wherever they want.’

Referee

Carl Brook

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P41 W17 D9 L15

League Position: 10th (51 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (11)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (6)

Discipline: 63 yellow cards, 2 red card

Accrington Stanley

Record this season: P37 W14 D8 L15

League Position: 12th (46 points)

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (9)

Most Assists: Sean McConville (13)

Discipline: 70 yellow cards, 3 red cards

Form guide

Pompey

W 3-2 Oxford United (H) – League One

D 3-3 Fleetwood (H) – League One

W 2-1 Shrewsbury (A) – League One

W 4-0 Doncaster Rovers (H) – League One

W 2-1 Burton (H) – League One

Accrington Stanley

W 3-2 Wycombe (H) – League One

L 2-0 Doncaster (A) – League One

L 2-0 Cambridge United (A) – League One

W 4-1 Crewe (H) – League One

W 2-0 Oxford United (H) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick off unless stated)