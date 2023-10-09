Pompey v Gillingham injury news as 11 out and two doubts

Connor Ogilvie has a groin issue. (Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)

Pompey team news

John Mousinho revealed that there will not be wholesale changes for this clash, owing to international call-ups, and there being no league fixture at the weekend.

Alex Robertson, Paddy Lane, Regan Poole and Terry Devlin have all been called up for international duty, and are unavailable for this fixture.

“I don’t think we’ll have the luxury of rotating it completely this week,” said Mousinho.

“Mainly because we’re missing four players on international duty.

“We’ve also picked up a few more injuries since then as well.

“We’re going to rotate in some areas but there are going to be a lot of players that featured on Saturday that start on Tuesday.”

As for whether Kusini Yengi will start, that is a decision that will be made on Monday afternoon, and later translated to the squad.

He made a return to action last weekend after more than a month out with an injury, and could get some vital first-team minutes in the competition. Pompey’s medical staff have given him the thumbs up for him to start.

Connor Ogilvie is a ‘couple of days’ behind Kusini Yengi, and only trained for the first-time fully on Monday. He is likely to miss out, and will instead take part in more training sessions before being ready for a match.

Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery are long-term absentees, whilst Marlon Pack has been ruled out for the next few weeks.

Out: Alex Robertson, Anthony Scully, Connor Ogilvie, Marlon Pack, Paddy Lane, Regan Poole and Terry Devlin.

Gillingham team news

Gillingham have been hit with a raft on injuries, which now includes striker Ashley Nadesan. He was substituted after just 15 minutes after complaining of an ankle injury. Nadesan will undergo a scan to see if he is able to play on Tuesday.

Jonny Williams was due to take part last Saturday, but suffered an injury in training. He stretched his ligament in his ankle, and that makes him another doubt for the Gills.

In midweek, George Lapsalie had a hamstring injury, which ruled him out last weekend. He was left out, and will continue to be assessed.

Club captain Shaun Williams has been absent for the last two matches. He has a knee issue, and is someone that the Gills have been taking precautions with.

Oli Hawkins and Tim Dieng meanwhile are long-term absentees, and will not be available for selection.