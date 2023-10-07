Pompey v Port Vale injury news as nine out and three doubts

Marlon Pack is one of several absentees for Pompey. (Image: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)

Pompey team news

Club captain Marlon Pack has been ruled out to between four to six weeks. He underwent a scan and results showed ankle ligament damage following a challenge from Charlie Wyke in the 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic last week.

He will be out until mid-November, and could miss up to six games, including a clash against promotion rivals Oxford United.

Away from injury news, two players are to miss out due to suspension after picking up a series of cards, which results in a one-game suspension. Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson and Regan Poole, who earned a recall to the Wales squad, both got booked against Wycombe Wanderers and will have to sit the latest match out.

Tom Lowery is continuing his recovery after damaging his meniscus on the opening day of the season against Bristol Rovers. He required some surgery, and has returned to training but is still a few weeks off of getting game time. Anthony Scully required surgery and has been earmarked as six to eight weeks away, which will rule him out until the New Year.

Connor Ogilvie is 'touch and go' after contending with a groin issue. The 27-year-old has missed the last three games, but should he come through unscathed from Friday's training session, he could at least be a part of the match-day squad, however Jack Sparkes has deputised well for him in his absence.

Kusini Yengi is back in contention after spending the last eight weeks out with injury. He scored four goals in 87 minutes, but suffered a training ground injury, however John Mousinho has revealed he's had a full week of training, and is ready to go.

Out: Alex Robertson, Anthony Scully, Marlon Pack, Regan Poole and Tom Lowery. Doubtful: Connor Ogilvie.

Port Vale team news

Port Vale could hand a second debut to Uche Ikpeazu, who this week joined on a free transfer. The 28-year-old had been poised to rejoin Wycombe Wanderers, but has instead penned a short-term contract with the Valiants until the end of the season.

Jesse Debrah is suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Bristol Rovers. The 22-year-old was making his first start after joining from FC Halifax Town, but will now have to sit out of their trip to Hampshire.

Alex Iacovitti was withdrawn at half-time in Port Vale's defeat to Bolton Wanderers, and as a result missed the defeat on Tuesday as a result of an injury issue. He will be sidelined for at least eight weeks following a scan to assess the damage.

Tom Conlon and Ryan Loft are both recovering from hamstring and calf injuries respectively, and aren't expected to play a part on Saturday. Neither Ethan Chislett or Mitch Clark have made the match-day squads in recent games, and their current state of fitness is unkown.