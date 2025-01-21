Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All you need to know about Pompey’s EFL Championship fixture with Stoke City.

It's tight at the bottom of the table and this match is important for both teams. Pompey are still in the relegation zone despite their win against Middlesbrough, but a win against the Potters would see them overtake them, and depending on Tuesday's results, could move them out of the bottom three.

Below, we tell you how you can follow the game.

When is Pompey v Stoke City?

Pompey against Stoke City takes place on Wednesday, January 22. Kick-off at Fratton Park is at 19:45 GMT.

Tickets

The game is still on the club's Ticketmaster page. Stoke received an allocation of 2,168 tickets for their trip to the South Coast. They went on sale on January 2, and were priced at £28 for adults, £22 for over 65s, £19 for young adults, and then both £11 and £6 for for juniors.

Sky Sports is the primary broadcaster of the EFL Championship. Pompey will be on their Sky Sports+ streaming service on Wednesday. | Getty Images

How can I watch the game?

Sky Sports' main offering of Championship football tomorrow is Plymouth Argyle versus Burnley which is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. As the EFL is committed to showing more football than ever, almost all midweek matches are available on their Sky Sports+ service.

Championship action will be available to watch live on Sky Sports+ with no extra cost if you’re a Sky Sports subscriber. You can watch it on your Sky box by simply searching Pompey in to your TV guide, and the stream should appear about 30 minutes before kick-off.

Alternatively, fans can get 24 hour access to all Sky Sports channels through the £14.99 NOW TV Day Membership. The streaming service also offers monthly sport subscriptions, starting at £26.

The News will be providing live coverage of the match, providing match day staples such as player ratings, as well as all the post-match reaction from manager John Mousinho.

Paddy Lane came off against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last Wednesday. He’s out for the season. | Getty Images

Pompey v Stoke City team news

More than a dozen players are set to sit out of Wednesday's match. Paddy Lane, Jacob Farrell, and Ibane Bowatt have been ruled out for the rest of the season for the hosts.

Conor Shaughnessy, Mark O'Mahony, and Regan Poole are on the comeback trail. Kusini Yengi is still a few weeks off from coming in to the managers thinking again.

As for Stoke, Million Manhoef (knee), Eric Bocat (calf), Sam Gallagher (hamstring), Ben Pearson (hamstring), Jordan Thompson (groin) are all injured. Lynden Gooch and Ben Gibson are both nursing injuries but there is good news with Pearson and Bosun Lawal, who could play for their under-21s team on Tuesday night.

Referee

Josh Smith is the man in the middle and he will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Hugh Gilroy with James Bell the fourth official. Smith's last match was Sheffield United's 3-0 win over Norwich City last Saturday in which he brandished three yellow cards, and awarded a penalty.

His record this season is 90 yellow cards and one straight red, along with seven penalties awarded in 23 matches. This is the first time in 2024/25 that he'll be doing a Pompey game, whilst he's done two Stoke matches with ended in a win and a draw.