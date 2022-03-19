Pompey v Wycombe: team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, referee, key stats and form guides
Pompey host Wycombe today in League One desperate to put Tuesday night’s defeat at Plymouth behind them and keen to get their fading play-off hunt back on course.
By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Saturday, 19th March 2022, 9:06 am
Pompey play host to Wycombe today in League One
However, the Blues face an experienced Wycombe side determined to be in the play-off picture at the end of the season as well.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).
Pompey will welcome back Michael Jabobs and Marcus Harness for the visit of Wycombe. Jacobs has missed the past seven games because of a knee injury but is expected to be in contention to face the Chairboys after returning to training at the tail end of last week. He could have faced Plymouth in midweek but manager Danny Cowley wanted to give him extra time to get back to fitness. Harness will return to the Pompey set-up after his three-match ban for a straight red card against Fleetwood.
Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Connor Ogilvie, Marcus Harness, Tyler Walker, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Denver Hume, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi, Michael Jacobs, Aiden O'Brien, Ronan Curtis.
Gareth Ainsworth could welcome back Jordan Obita. The defender has missed the past two games because of illness but should be fit to face the Blues. Midfielder Curtis Thompson, however, won’t be available, with a knee injury expected to keep him out for the rest of the season. Wycombe won their last game against Fleetwood thanks to Jason McCarthy’s 90th-minute winner. Ainsworth praised his second-half substitutes for their contribution to the late win and may change his starting XI on the back of that.
David Stockdale, Joe Jacobson, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Jason McCarthy, Lewis Wing (pictured), Garath McCleary, Anis Mehmeti, Josh Scowen, Sam Vokes, Daryl Horgan. Subs: Tyla Dickinson, Jack Grimmer, Jordan Obita, David Wheeler, Jack Young, Brandon Hanlan, Adebayo Akinfenwa.
'Wycombe are a team that was put together in the Championship and they have real power, pace and athleticism. They will ask you a lot of questions physically and seem to be mixing their game up a bit now, which can cause more problems. We have a lot of respect for Wycombe and they are where they are in the league for a reason, but it’s a great opportunity for us to respond.'
‘Portsmouth will be coming at us. I have no doubt about the Cowley’s and what they’ll be planning against us, especially at home. They have great support, we will travel in good numbers and I can’t wait for the game. They are always tough games.'
Ben Speedie: This is the first time Speedie has taken charge of a Pompey game this season. He averages three yellow cards per game.
Record this season: P40 W17 D10 L13; League Position: 10th (58 points); Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (11); Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (7); Discipline: 71 yellow cards, 3 red card.
Record this season: P46 W18 D14 L14; League Position: 8th (65 points); Top goalscorer: Sam Vokes (12 - pictured); Most Assists: Jordan Obita (7); Discipline: 65 yellow cards, 2 red cards.
L 1-0 Plymouth (A); D 0-0 Ipswich (A); W 3-1 Crewe (A); W 4-0 Accrington (H); W 3-2 Oxford United (H)
W 1-0 Fleetwood (H); D 0-0 Rotherham (H); W 3-1 Crewe (A); W Cambridge (H); L 3-2 Accrington (A)
Cambridge United v MK Dons, Charlton Athletic v Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town v AFC Wimbledon,, Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City v Sunderland, Oxford United v Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle v Accrington Stanley, Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town, Wigan Athletic v Morecambe.