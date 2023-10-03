Pompey v Wycombe Wanderers injury news as six ruled out and two doubts

Pompey could be without club captain Marlon Pack against Wycombe Wanderers. (Image: Jason Brown)

Pompey team news

Marlon Pack has emerged as a doubt for Tuesday night’s clash.

The Blues skipper came off against Wigan Athletic around the half hour mark after coming under a challenge from Charlie Wyke, who was dismissed for his foul. It has emerged that he took a knock to the ankle from the challenge, and now he will have to prove his fitness.

The 32-year-old is being given every opportunity to feature but he was described as ‘touch and go’ by John Mousinho in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Striker Kusini Yengi has been sidelined since mid-August after injuring his ankle ligaments. Last week it was said that he would return between 10 days and two weeks. He was training with the squad, and there is an outside chance he could feature in the squad but Mousinho did admit that Tuesday could come too soon.

Anthony Scully is to undergo surgery on Tuesday and is likely out to be for the rest of the year. He’s not played since August 22 against Fulham in the EFL Trophy, with A meniscus tear forced him into needing surgery.

Christian Saydee made a welcome return at the weekend with a 29-minute cameo, and will now be working towards getting a place in the starting line-up.

Out: Anthony Scully, Kuisingi Yengi and Tom Lowery. Doubtful: Marlon Pack.

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Joe Jacobson, Jack Grimmer and Jason McCarthy are all unavailable to Matt Bloomfield. All three don’t have a ‘specific time frame’ and will be out for the forseeable future.

Centre-back McCarthy required surgery following a reccurence of a toe injury. He missed most of pre-season, and was limited to just one competitive match which came against Bristol Rovers. His initial time frame for absence was 'roughly three months' and that's a major blow for the former Southampton defender.

Jack Grimmer meanwhile was stretchered off against Burton Albion in August, after suffering a calf injury. Set-piece specialist Joe Jacobson has been limited to just one appearance which came against Exeter City on the opening day when he was deployed at centre-half.

Wales under-21’s centre-back Joe Low was ill last week, and so he was only amongst the substitutes against Carlisle United. David Wheeler did not feature last Saturday through injury.