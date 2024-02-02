Carlisle - Pompey (undisclosed)

Paul Simpson has admitted Carlisle reluctantly let Owen Moxon join Pompey on transfer deadline day to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

The midfielder was the Blues’ fifth and final new arrival of the January window after he penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park. An undisclosed fee was agreed for the 26-year-old, who had turned down the offer of a new Cumbrians contract and would have been available for a free transfer come the end of the season.

According to newsandstar.co.uk, the fee agreed was way below Simpson’s valuation of the player. But he conceded that Carlisle’s hands were tied.

Speaking after Moxon’s transfer was confirmed, the Cumbrians boss said: ‘He's been really good to work with. Last season I think he did exceed our expectations – he was outstanding last season with his assists, and also his goals return. So he's certainly made a mark on the football club.

‘The last few weeks have been disappointing. In fact, the last few months have been disappointing because of the whole cloud that's been hanging over (his contract situation). I think it became clear to me in the last week or maybe two weeks that he wasn't going to sign a new contract.

‘In my mind, it was always a case then that we've got to move him out. We can't as a business take the chance of letting him go for free in the summer. We had to just do something and it was very clear that that was where his head was at. So reluctantly, we have to agree to the deal.’

Simpson wished Moxon the best for his new venture at Fratton Park, after registering seven goals and 19 assists in League One over the past season and a half. He’s keen to see how the former Burden Park favourite cuts it at a higher level and admitted there’s nothing stopping the midfielder lining up for Pompey on their visit to Carlisle on Saturday, February 10.

He added: ‘I think he is going to a very, very good football club, a club that's sort of on the brink of going to Championship level. It's up to him to show that he's got the ability to be able to firstly get into their team, and then to see whether he's capable of holding his own in a top end League One side as opposed to playing at the bottom end of League One.

'There’s nothing (to prevent him playing against Carlisle next week). When you're doing a permanent transfer, you can't do those sorts of things.