Pompey were reportedly showing an interest in Charlie Savage back in July as he prepared to leave Manchester United

Pompey rivals Reading could be forced into selling reported Blues summer target Charlie Savage this month.

According to The Guardian, under-fire Royals owner Dai Yongge is determined to cut costs at the troubled League One club. That saw highly-rated defender Tom Holmes sold to Luton this week and automatically loaned back to Ruben Selles’ side.

Yet he’s not the only player Reading are supposedly open to offers for. Nelson Abbey and Tyler Blindon could be allowed to leave. Meanwhile, former Manchester United youngster Savage could flow because of a clause reportedly inserted into the four-year contract he signed with the club in July.

Currently sat on 14 league appearances for Reading, it’s been claimed the 20-year-old midfielder will trigger a £2,000-a-month pay rise if he makes another. His last third-tier start dates back to November 7, when the Royals drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - a week after he started against Pompey and scored in a 3-2 defeat to the Blues. Since then the son of former Leicester and Blackburn midfielder, Robbie, has made eight League One appearances - but all from the bench.

The youngster played 90 minutes as Reading’s under-21s drew 1-1 with Leicester in a Premier League 2 game on Monday. Meanwhile, Savage started the Royals’ 1-0 defeat to Brighton under-21s in the EFL Trophy on January 9.

Pompey were linked with a move for the player back in July. According to The Sun, the Blues were showing an interest in the midfielder alongside Cardiff, Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday, Reading, Rotherham and Wigan.

The Wales international opted for a move to the Royals, though, as Pompey bolstered their midfield options with the arrivals of Alex Robertson, Terry Devlin, Ben Stevenson and Tino Anjorin.

The Blues are keen to add to their midfield ranks before the close of the January transfer window following news that a hamstring injury will likely keep Robertson out for the remainder of the season. Anjorin has also been hampered by a hamstring problem since the Blues’ defeat to Chesterfield in the first round of the FA Cup on November 5.

In other news, Sam Smith - who was also linked with a move to Fratton Park in the summer before his switch to Reading - is reportedly generating interest among League One clubs.