'Poor today. Wasted chance. Take the draw' - The Portsmouth verdict following goalless draw at Blackpool
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ goalless draw at Blackpool.
John Mousinho’s men failed to break down a Seasiders side that was reduced to 10 men on 43 minutes following Jordan Rhodes’ red card.
Substitute Kusini Yengi came closest to breaking the deadlock late in the second half, but it was two points dropped by the league leaders, who see their lead at the top of the table reduced to five after Derby’s win at Bristol Rovers.
On a positive note, Bolton could only draw at Exeter, while Barnsley were thumped at home by Lincoln. However, the verdict from the Fratton faithful is mixed after witnessing today’s events at Bloomfield Road. Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter.
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Have to be winning that. Poor today, nearly won it at the end! On to Tuesday.
@TheChief657: Were gifted a massive opportunity with that red card, really frustrating we couldn't pile the pressure on with 3 points.
@LogicLovesYou: Would have taken a point before the game. Move on to Burton now where we need the 3 points! Up the blues!
@ZaneWerch: Looked like both sides were playing for the draw after the red. That feels like a wasted chance.
@Samalaaarr: Both a decent and a disappointing point.
@MammothEU: Didn’t play at all well but onto the next.
@joerobbs: Would have taken a point before the game. But that said, 60 minutes against ten was really poor. Not enough pace in attack, felt like Yengi should have come on at half time. He’s got to start in midweek. Referee my god that was one of the worst I’ve ever seen, for both teams.
@AtlGorillaTalk: Scoreless draw, not the end of the world. Still 5 points clear at the top with 9 to play.
@Dann_PFC: Would I have taken a point before the game? Yes. Does it still feel like a missed opportunity? Yes.
@PO4PompeyStats: It looks a frustrating point versus 10 men but in the bigger picture that’s a good weekend for #Pompey, Blackpool are a tough side. Saydee added some much needed physicality but we overplayed at times, whip the ball in & play for a second ball, too much was in front of Blackpool.
@pfc_hayden: Take the draw and move on. Not the best result bearing in mind them being 10 men but a point is better than nothing. 9 games to go, just got to keep our heads up.