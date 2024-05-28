Pompey have showcased an exceptional fan following this campaign, aiding them significantly as the club achieved promotion back into the Championship. It will have been 12 years since the club were last in the EFL second-tier competition but 28 wins were secured in the 2023/24 campaign as the Blues charged to the top of League One.
They will soon face the likes of Sunderland, Millwall and the newly confirmed Leeds United following their 1-0 defeat to Pompey’s south coast rivals Southampton in the Championship play-off final, and while they all might enjoy welcoming figures of over 30,000 to their stadiums each week, John Mousinho and the Blues board will hope that Pompey can still enjoy such phenomenal support in numbers when they hit the road again in the 2024/25 campaign.
Here is the total number of fans that travelled to watch Pompey play this season, compared to their former League One rivals...
