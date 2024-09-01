Pompey drew their first three games against Leeds United, Luton Town and Middlesbrough. They were beaten 3-1 this weekend at home by Sunderland at Fratton Park.
The fixture list hasn’t been kind to John Mousinho’s side and they are back in action after the international break with a tricky clash against West Brom. The Baggies are sat in 2nd position in the table after an impressive start to the new campaign under Carlos Corberan.
Using the latest odds from the bookies, here is a look at where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship comapred to their league rivals...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.