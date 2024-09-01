Pompey drew their first three games against Leeds United, Luton Town and Middlesbrough. They were beaten 3-1 this weekend at home by Sunderland at Fratton Park.

The fixture list hasn’t been kind to John Mousinho’s side and they are back in action after the international break with a tricky clash against West Brom. The Baggies are sat in 2nd position in the table after an impressive start to the new campaign under Carlos Corberan.