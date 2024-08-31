Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth suffered their first loss of the season against Sunderland on Saturday.

Portsmouth were issued their first defeat of the Championship season after league leaders Sunderland came away with a 3-1 win at Fratton Park on Saturday. The victory extends the Black Cats’ perfect start to the campaign and they are now the only club remaining in the division yet to drop a single point.

While their 12 points out of a possible 12 will be something to celebrate, Régis Le Bris and his side will undoubtedly feel a little disappointed to break their streak of clean sheets. Until their meeting with Pompey, Sunderland had not conceded a single goal this season but a late own goal from Luke O'Nien reduced the deficit in the final minutes of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s loss sees them down in 18th in the Championship table on three points. John Mousinho’s side are yet to bank their first win of the season but their previous draws against Middlesbrough, Luton Town and particularly the thrilling 3-3 opener against Leeds United have shown they are no easy side to come up against.

Le Bris reflected on Sunderland’s performance and admitted that Pompey were indeed a tough match and despite deploying their so far airtight game-plan, the visitors sometimes found it difficult to follow at Fratton Park.

“It was a tough game and I think the game-plan was good, but we didn't always find it easy to apply. We needed to solve the problem between the short passes and their direct play with their strong players, able to win the first and second contact,” Le Bris said following the match.

“During the first half, it wasn't perfect but we solved one or two problems at half-time and during the first part of the second half, I think we recovered many balls inside the pitch, which gave us the opportunity to counter-attack and score. This was the best way for us to do it today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think we are a team that wants to control the game [through possession], we want to create chances and unbalance the opponent's defence. I'm not sure we want to be this kind of team who wants to have 20, 30 passes... I think away from home especially, the solution is in defence. If you are able to attract the opponent, recover the ball and then produce a fast attack — I think this is the best way to score.”

The French manager also played down the idea that he has arrived at Sunderland and implemented anything special, despite the club enjoying their best league start for 99 years.

“I don’t think like that. It is just a question of going game by game and working on the pitch. We just analyse the best game plan to play against the opponent and then we play. There is no specific explanation to our start. I hope we continue it, but football is hard.”