Pompey were promoted from League One last season and will be looking to carry their momentum from their promotion into the upcoming campaign. They have bolstered their ranks by bringing in the likes of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Jordan Archer, among others.

John Mousinho’s side stormed to the third tier title last term and went up along with Derby County and Oxford Unitd in the end. First up is an away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. In the meantime, here is a look at where Pompey are predicted to finish based on the current bookies’ odds...