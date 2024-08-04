The latest transfer news from across the Championship.

Leeds United have confirmed key forward Crysencio Summerville has completed a big money move to Premier League club West Ham United - and the Whites have reportedly identified a Championship star as his replacement.

The former Feyenoord winger was a key part of last season’s ultimately unsuccessful push for promotion back into the top flight as Daniel Farke’s side fell to a narrow defeat against Southampton in the Championship play-off final. But after scoring 21 goals and providing ten assists in 49 appearances in all competitions throughout the campaign, Summerville was always like to attract attention from elsewhere and the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with a move for his services.

But it was West Ham that completed a deal believed to be worth over £30m for the Dutch forward and Summerville has already revealed he believes joining the Hammers is ‘the perfect move’ for his career. Speaking to the club website, he said: “I’m very happy, and I can’t wait to get started. It's the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge Club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going. I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible.”

Having already lost Summerville and talented youngster Archie Gray, Leeds could be facing up to losing Italy international Wilfried Gnonto as he continues to draw interest from elsewhere. But Farke is now said to be looking to boost his attacking ranks after identifying Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker as a key target for the remainder of the summer transfer window. However, Football Scotland have reported Glasgow giants Rangers are also keen on a move for the former Swansea City and Derby County star after he scored 20 goals in 50 appearances to help the Pilgrims preserve their second tier status last season.

Rangers are said to see Whittaker as ‘an ideal signing’ and one that could provide them with a ‘significant sell-on value’ in the future. The Scottish Premiership side reportedly had a bid rejected for the forward earlier this summer and there are suggestions Plymouth have now stated they want a fee close to £10m before they will consider allowing their prize asset to leave the club.

Sunderland eye £2.5m move for former Wednesday loan star

Sunderland are reportedly hoping to boost their attacking ranks with a move for former Sheffield Wednesday loan star Ike Ugbo.

The Troyes forward played a key role in helping Danny Rohl’s side stave off the threat of relegation into League One last season after joining the Owls on loan during the January transfer window. After scoring seven goals in 18 appearances, Rohl was reportedly keen on a permanent deal for the forward but as yet no fee has been agreed with his French club.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen on having Ike Ugbo back at Hillsborough. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The Sheffield Star have now reported Wednesday are ‘at risk of losing out’ in the race to sign Ugbo after revealing Sunderland ‘are closer to agreeing a deal’ for the £2.5m-rated striker. The report also states the coming days will be crucial in the race to sign Ugbo as Wednesday aim to strengthen their forward ranks following the additions of Jamal Lowe, Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill over the last month.