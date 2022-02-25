After a dismal start to 2022, with a run of no league victories in six matches, the Blues have kick-started their season with wins in each of their past three outings.

Now there are a number of decisions Danny Cowley is facing to extend their unbeaten run further.

At the top of the agenda will be Joe Morrell, who is once again available after he served a three-match ban.

Despite appealing his red card against Oxford, the midfielder’s claim was dismissed, meaning he missed the successes against Burton, Doncaster, and Shrewsbury.

However, Cowley revealed on Thursday the ex-Luton man is fit and raring to go – and looking to dislodge either Ryan Tunnicliffe or Louis Thompson from the starting XI.

But what other decisions is Cowley likely to make ahead of kick-off?

Here’s how we believe Pompey will line up against the Cod Army tomorrow.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Avoiding injuring or suspension, Bazunu will start every league game until the end of the season from now. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. RCB: Hayden Carter Was substituted at half-time against Shrewsbury as Danny Cowley looked to make their man advantage count. Will return to the starting XI this weekend. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett An ever-present for Pompey this season, which won't change anytime soon. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. LCB: Clark Robertson Robertson's calm and assured performance against Shrewsbury could be enough to keep Connor Ogilvie out of the side. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the latter reinstated with Cowley happy to rotate. Photo: The News Photo Sales