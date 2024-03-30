Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

Pompey won 3-1 away at Wycombe Wanderers on Good Friday to keep their push for the League One title on track. Colby Bishop scored twice against the Chairboys whilst Christian Saydee also managed to find the net.

John Mousinho’s men are five points clear at the top of the table with six games left to play. Next up is a home clash against Derby County on Tuesday but in the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from across the division…

Bolton Wanderers loan out trio

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers have loaned Jez Sithole to Chorley, Finlay Lockett to Southport and Gio Loureiro to Nantwich Town, as confirmed by their official club website. The trio have all been given the green light to head to non-league on a temporary basis to get some game time.

The Trotters drew 0-0 away at Stevenage last time out. Ian Evatt’s side are six points off 2nd place Derby with a game in hand still.

Blackpool want striker back

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said he is interested in bringing in striker Jordan Rhodes on a permanent basis this summer.

The attacker has spent this season on loan at Bloomfield Road from Huddersfield Town in the Championship. His contract with his parent club expires in late June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley has said, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette: "The way he has played and the contribution he’s made, you’re always interested in those types of players.

“Jordan is a free agent, and his name speaks for itself, so it’s not like he’s an unproven player who’s under the radar, I’m sure other people will be looking at him as well.

"I can only speak for what I’ve seen from him in terms of what he feels about the place. He’s really enjoyed being here. In previous seasons he’s not started as many games, so he’s enjoyed being back out on the pitch and being a focal point. He’s a really important member of the starting line-up, which is something he’s not felt for a few years. In some ways we’ve given a love of the game back to him, and I know he’s appreciated that. We’ve loved having him, it’s been a two way thing.