Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abu Kamara has been lauded for his ‘unplayable’ response to being placed under the microscope after carrying Pompey a giant step closer to the Championship.

And the Blues dressing room has lauded the character of the Norwich loanee for speaking out, after facing widely condemned comments from former Premier League chief Stuart Webber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webber has been pilloried for a ‘jail’ statement aimed at five black footballers, including the Pompey teenager - which saw Kamara thrust into the national spotlight through no fault of his own.

The 20-year-old issued a response stating he was ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by the sentiments aired, as he spoke of his pride at his background.

The Londoner delivered his response on the pitch at Wycombe in the most emphatic manner possible, as he gave the home defence a torrid time in his team’s 3-1 success.

Kamara produced the assist for both of Colby Bishop’s goals, before laying on the cross which led to Christian Saydee putting the game to bed at Adams Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop saluted the winger’s performance, as his form gets more an more impressive as the season reaches its climax.

Read More Portsmouth boss speaks on impact of former Premier League chief ‘jail’ comments on Norwich City loanee

And the striker highlighted how Kamara is showing his maturity on and off the pitch with is conduct.

Bishop said: ‘Abu was unplayable.

‘He’s a special talent and his performances speak for themselves.

‘Abs is doing it every week and, at his age, to be terrifying full-backs is brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s brilliant for me. To have a winger like that who you know is going to take on his defender is going to set you up is great. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

‘He’s a great kid and fair play to him for speaking out, because a lot of lads his age wouldn’t have the thought process to think I’m saying something back - and so he should, because it was wrong.