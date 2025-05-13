Fans have still to see Ibane Bowat play for Pompey after a devastating injury in September - but here's bright news from Rich Hughes. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite arriving from the Premier League in August 2024, the defender has never played a match for Pompey

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fratton faithful have so far been patiently waiting eight months for a first glimpse of John Mousinho’s forgotten signing.

But Rich Hughes is confident they will ‘enjoy’ finally seeing the highly-regarded Ibane Bowat back in action when next season kicks off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s sporting director is convinced the former Fulham man would have been a ‘pivotal player’ in their first season back in the Championship - instead he didn’t play a match.

While shooting in a small-sided game in training just 11 days into his stay, Bowat ruptured the patellar tendon in his knee. That September injury subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

And Hughes is delighted to potentially have Bowat back in the first-team frame when pre-season resumes at the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes: He was going to be a pivotal player this season

He told The News: ‘We are excited to see Ibane, he has done really well in terms of rehab and recovery and was involved with the training group at the end of the season, which is great.

‘There is going to be some work to be done over pre-season, but we are really excited to get him back and in the fold for next year.

Fans have still to see Ibane Bowat play for Pompey after a devastating injury in September - but here's bright news from Rich Hughes. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Ibane was very much going to be a pivotal player. I wouldn't say it’s as binary as whether he starts or doesn’t start, but we thought he would be a player who would affect the XI for games this season.

‘That’s why we were so disappointed when he got injured - and are now so excited to see him back out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He has some really exciting tools. He’s powerful, aggressive, a quick centre-back who can defend one-v-one, he’s got some strength in the air and can handle the ball.

‘He had a good season playing competitive football last year and I think will be one the fans will enjoy seeing.’

Portsmouth defender has international experience at youth level

A six-capped Scotland Under-21 youth international, Bowat played youth football with Chelsea before joining Fulham in 2017 and progressing into their Premier League 2 side.

Although never featuring in the Cottagers’ first-team, instead the defender was loaned out to Dutch top-flight club Den Bosch for 2022-23, where he featured 16 times, all of them starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then represented TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga in 2023-24, with 31 appearances, one goal and one red card. Yet again, all of his outings were starts.

Portsmouth saw Fulham man as a player of huge potential

That progress brought him to the attention of Pompey, who identified the then 21-year-old as a player of huge potential, persuading them to pay an undisclosed fee in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Bowat was subsequently unused on the bench in August’s 3-1 defeat to Sunderland, before damaging his knee in training.

Read More Finally: Wembley joy for defender whose dad played for Portsmouth in 2010 FA Cup final against Chelsea

Encouragingly, however, he returned to training along with fellow long-term absentee Paddy Lane before the end of the campaign, teeing them up for pre-season.

Bowat, who signed a three-year deal with a club option, is contracted until the summer of 2027 at Fratton Park.