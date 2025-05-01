Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has highlighted the significance of Ibane Bowat’s late-season injury boost after the forgotten man’s training return.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Pompey boss believes Bowat and his side’s other long-term absentees are all on course to hit the ground running in pre-season.

Mousinho yesterday delivered a late fitness pick-me-up with the news Ibane Bowat has returned to training, after his maiden season at Fratton Park was wrecked by a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowat was joined by Paddy Lane, who has not featured since also undergoing surgery when suffering a knee injury at Blackburn in January.

In a season where Pompey have once again been hugely hindered by fitness absences, it’s a boost for Mousinho’s squad looking ahead.

But the Blues boss underlined how significant the moment is for Bowat, 22, with the Fulham arrival now able to look forward to getting his career moving again at PO4.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s a great landmark for Ibane and it’s really important for him to get back and out on the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s just much more fun to get out and have a training session when you’ve been injured.

‘He would have probably needed a month extra to get back this season. He’s been out since really early September, so it’s been a really long time.

Paddly Lane celebrates scoring against Swansea at Fratton Park | National World

‘My general take is for every four weeks you’re out you probably need a week or so of training. So for his amount of time it would’ve been that long for him to get into the swing of things.

‘But it’s brilliant for Ibane and it’s great for him, it’s going to be an important pre-season for the young man.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowat, Lane, Matthews and Farrell boost

As well as Bowat and Lane returning from lay-offs, Pompey has also been without Jacob Farrell since January after he went under the knife for an ongoing knee problem.

Hayden Matthews’ season was curtailed against QPR in February, as his promising start to life in English football was halted when suffering an ankle issue.

Farrell has returned to Australia, where he will continue his rehab with the Australian FA, following just a single Pompey appearance to date.

The good news is Mousinho is expecting all of the players back for the first day of pre-season in June, with a completely clean bill of health a realistic expectation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho said: ‘I think they will be (ready for the first day of pre-season).

‘I think the long-term injuries will be back at full throttle - Ibane, Jacob, Hayden and Paddy.

‘There’s no one who should have an injury overhang into the season, unless we pick up one now or extra one through the summer.’