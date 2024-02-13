Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey defender Darren Moore has been handed a five-and-a-half-year deal by Port Vale after being confirmed as their new manager.

The mammoth contract sees the 49-year-old commit his future to the League One strugglers until the summer of 2029.

Moore replaces Andy Crosby in the Valiants dugout after he was sacked last week following one win in eight games - a run of matches that saw the Burslem-based side sit 20th in the table heading into their home game against Stevenage on Saturday.

The Vale Park outfit recorded a 2-2 draw against Steve Evans’ promotion-chasers to stop a run of four straight defeats. However, Moore inherits a team that now sits inside the relegation zone in 21st with 17 games remaining.

Following his dismissal as Huddersfield manager two weeks ago, it’s a swift return to management for Moore, who guided Sheffield Wednesday to promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs last season. He’ll also have little time to settle into his new surroundings, with Vale in third-tier action tonight against Peterborough, before travelling to Cheltenham on Saturday.

Commenting on his appointment - and his bumper contract - Moore said: ‘When speaking to Carol (Shanahan, co-owner and chair), Dave (Flintoff, director of football) and the club’s board, it’s clear that Port Vale FC and I are perfectly aligned with our long-term aspirations both on and off the pitch.

‘Our immediate aim is securing the club’s League One status between now and the end of this season whilst putting the foundations in place to create a clear footballing identity.

‘The contract is a long-term commitment from both myself and Port Vale FC; it’s a testament to the long-term vision of the club and a vision that we as a collective from myself, the supporters, the club staff and the players are all striving towards. I am absolutely delighted to be here and I am thoroughly excited to get going.’

Carol Shanahan added: ‘I am absolutely delighted that Darren is joining us as our First-Team Manager, he was the only manager I wanted and after hearing him speak so passionately about where he sees this club heading, it confirmed what I already suspected in that he will be a great leader for Port Vale.

'His values and aims are aligned with ours as a family and he is the perfect person to help us achieve our immediate and long-term goals.’

