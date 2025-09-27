Portsmouth's worst fears over Conor Shaughnessy confirmed as defender joins Blues' long-term injury list

By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Sep 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 18:02 BST
Pompey defender Conor Shaughnessy sat out the Blues’ Championship trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday

Pompey’s worst fears over Conor Shaughnessy have been confirmed.

The centre-back, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Blues’ 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, is expected to be out of action for about 12 weeks.

Head coach John Mousinho delivered the bad news in the aftermath of Pompey’s loss to Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday. He confirmed the Irishman will need sugery on the problem suffered in the second half against the Owls, following the results of a scan and advice from a specialist.

The timeframe identified for the 29-year-old’s recovery will see the League One title-winner pontetially sit out the Blues’ next 15 games - a run of matches that takes them right up until Christmas.

The injury blow comes after Shaughnessy accumulated just nine Championship appearances for the Blues in their maiden season back in the second tier last term.

A series of calf issues and then a hamstring problem suffered in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign saw the former Leeds United man sit out a large chunk of the Blues’ season

Confirming The News, Mousinho told BBC Solent: ‘We’re looking at around 12 weeks for Shocks. Unfortunately, he needs surgery, it’s a very similar injury to Callum Lang.’

Current Pompey injury list

Forward Lang suffered his hamstring injury in the Blues’ Fratton Park game against Norwich in August, with the Liverpudlian going under the surgeon’s knife the week after. An 8-12 week timeframe was forwarded with his recovery,

Also currently on Pompey’s long-term injury list are goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid, who fractured his hand in the south-coast derby draw against Southampton, and Thomas Waddingham (quad).

On a positive note, Mousinho admitted he’d be disappointed if winger Josh Murphy wasn’t available for Wednesday night’s game against Watford on Wednesday night.

The former Oxford and Cardiff forward has sat out the Blues’ past two games with an ankle issue.

Mousinho added: ‘It (today) was just a step too far for Josh. I’d be really disappointed if he don’t see him involved on Wednesday.’

