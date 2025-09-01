Midfielder seals move to end Fratton Park nightmare stay

Abdoulaye Kamara’s Pompey nightmare is finally over.

The midfielder, who joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has mutually agreed to cancel his Fratton Park contract and sever his ties with the club.

Kamara had three years remaining on the deal he struck with the club in 2024. But with just hours of the 2025 summer transfer window remaining, that agreement has now been ripped up to enable him to sign for a new club.

And it’s a return to Germany that awaits the 20-year-old. Indeed, he’s already completed the formalities of a permanent move to German third-tier side FC Saarbrücken.

Sharing his thoughts on the move, Saarbrücken sporting directorJürgen Luginger revealed his delight with securing Kamara’s signature after previous reports suggested a move to the second tier of French football was on the cards.

Luginger told his club’s officla website: ‘Abdoulaye is a very interesting player who has been trained at a high level from an early age. We are convinced that he will enrich our team and are pleased that he has chosen FCS.’

After sanctioning Kamara’s departure, Pompey head coach John Mousinho said: ‘We thank Abdoulaye for his efforts last season and wish him well for the future. Hopefully he can now really push on and enjoy some regular first team football.’

Kamara: Saarbrücken is the right step

The last of Kamara’s Pompey appearances came last January, when he featured in the Blues’ third-round FA Cup defeat at the hands of Wycombe.

It was one of six appearances the Paris-Saint-Germain youth-team product made for John Mousinho’s side during a frustrating maiden season at PO4.

He played no part in the Blues’ pre-season programme, spending large chunk of the summer back in France. Nor had the midfielder been involved in any of Pompey’s fixtures when the 2025-26 season started at the beginning of August.

Speaking upon his FC Saarbrücken unveiling, he said: ‘I'm very happy to be playing for a traditional club like FCS and want to do my part to help the club finish the season at the top.

‘The discussions with the coach and the sporting director have convinced me that moving to Saarbrücken is the right step.’

Saarbrücken currently sit fourth in Germany’s 3. Liga.

