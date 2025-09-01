Pompey are expected to be busy throughout transfer deadline day.

It’s expected to be a busy deadline day at Fratton Park, with John Mousinho admitting there will be additions before the 7pm deadline.

And the Blues are making their moves, with Franco Umeh believed to be closing in on a switch to the south coast.

News Shopper first reported that John Mousinho’s men are now progressing in talks to sign the Crystal Palace youngster before the close of the window.

The article states the 20-year-old will seal a permanent move to PO4, with the head coach said to have watched the winger on a number of occasions.

Talks are believed to have taken place with Exeter City earlier in the summer over a loan move, although discussions broke down.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport’s Alex Howell and Chris Wise have suggested the Blues will pay £500,000 to land the young talent on a permanent deal.

Should theNorthern Ireland under 21 international pen a permanent deal at Fratton Park, he will not take up a squad space in the club’s 25-man side.

The Blues can currently add two more players over the age of 21 to reach the EFL limit.

The Selhurst Park academy graduate is yet to register a first-team appearance for the Eagles but has been named in 13 Premier League squads by Oliver Glasner.

Last term, the young forward netted five goals and provided one assist in 15 outings for Crystal Palace’s under 21’s side.

Mousinho’s men are looking to add at least three more faces before this evening’s deadline, with Makenzie Kirk also expected to complete his switch.

Umeh isn’t the only winger who could exit Selhurst Park today, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi reportedly of interest to Leicester City and Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old is ‘wanted’ by the Foxes, who are still looking to pursue a move for Josh Murphy. Crystal Palace will only sanction a move if they find a suitable replacement.

