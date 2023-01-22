The head coach appointment of John Mousinho had drawn a powerful response, overwhelmingly negative, with some Pompey supporters subsequently resorting to betting on their own team’s relegation.

Then there was the signing of a goalkeeper to replace the goalkeeper many wanted out of the door, poor Matt Macey being savagely denounced before the chance to demonstrate his worth.

Amid an uneasy atmosphere, at least there was no plague of flies, although an airplane with a banner did take to the skies as part of a protest against the Eisner regime.

Thankfully, though, darkness never descended upon the land – rather a dazzling light piercing the stubborn gloom to provide precious hope.

That eventful Friday didn’t usher in the end of days and signal a Pompey destruction of biblical proportions, as foretold by doom mongers and naysayers.

Instead Saturday’s encounter with Exeter would yield a first home league win in four-and-a-half months.

On the last occasion the Fratton faithful cheered three points on the south coast, Boris Johnson was Prime Minister, Tom Lowery was fit, and Crawley and Watford hadn’t sacked a manager.

Marlon Pack opened the scoring with a stunning volley as Pompey claimed a 2-0 win over Exeter on Saturday in John Mousinho's first game in charge. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

An instant impact from Mousinho who, in a whistle-stop 24 hours at the club, had overseen the banishment of an agonising 140-day wait for that Fratton Park League One triumph.

Of course, it would be foolish to expect that winning start to define the management career of a 36-year-old whose appointment unquestionably represents a tremendous gamble by Andy Cullen and Rich Hughes.

Danny Cowley, Paul Hart, Alain Perrin, Velimir Zajec and Graham Rix also savoured three points on their Pompey debuts, while a certain Harry Redknapp endured defeat at the beginning of both his remarkable spells.

Nonetheless, with tea leaves, crystal balls and football fan opinion all spectacularly unreliable means of predicting the future, we can only genuinely judge Mousinho in the here and now.

And, on Saturday, the Blues won at Fratton Park in the league for the first time since September 3 against Peterborough.

Granted, it took a transformational second half to accomplish the feat, yet it was victory all the same and suddenly the one-time League One leaders are moving once more.

It’s far too early to giddily declare the play-offs are back within reach, even the Blues hierarchy are not applying such pressure on their new head coach.

Mousinho has got off to a promising start, nothing more, and, as he so diplomatically answered one journalist post-match, his target is now an away trip to Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Despite arriving on Friday and overseeing one training session, this was very much the former Oxford United defender’s team selection.

Former caretaker boss Simon Bassey had spent the previous day working with the team on a 4-4-2 system – and preceding days honing a strong defensive shape.

Upon the new head coach’s entrance, he instilled a 4-3-3 system, made three changes to the side which lost at Bolton last weekend and presented the captaincy to Marlon Pack.

This was no tentative tinkering hours into the job – more the implementation of long-held managerial ideals from the very off.

The outcome was a 2-0 triumph and a first clean sheet in six matches, coincidentally the last shut-out also established against Exeter in a Boxing Day goalless draw.

Macey, signed on loan from Luton on Friday, came in to replace Josh Oluwayemi as Pompey finally succeeded in their hunt to replace the recalled Josh Griffiths.

That represented one of three changes, with Ryley Towler handed a full debut and Pack returning from a two-match suspension which had ruled him out of that Spurs trip.

Towler, in particular, was an intriguing choice, with the 20-year-old January signing partnering Sean Raggett in the centre of defence in the absence of Clark Robertson and Michael Morrison.

Robertson is sidelined through injury, while Morrison was missing from the Blues’ 18-man squad as he finalises his anticipated switch to Cambridge United in a player-coach capacity.

Rather than switching Connor Ogilvie to a centre-back role, Mousinho went with Towler – and was rewarded with a hugely encouraging display from the youngster, who looked nerveless and produced a composed showing.

As for Macey, with just one outing all season and arriving in August in the Carabao Cup, he produced an impressive debut, with two stunning saves and coming to the rescue in a one-on-one against Jevani Brown.

Regardless, it was a fine early glimpse of a player who, like his head coach, was the recipient of rough social media treatment upon his Friday arrival at Fratton Park.

Pompey started brightly enough against the Grecians, primarily driven through the waspish Owen Dale, yet the visitors would eventually pen them back, with Macey coming to the rescue.

The former Arsenal keeper’s first save was from Sam Nombe on five minutes, with attacker cutting inside and firing a right-footed shot which he spectacularly tipped over the bar.

Then, on 37 minutes, there was a fingertip save to thwart the unmarked Josh Key, again from inside the box, drawing more worthy applause.

By the time the Blues earned their first corner on 41 minutes, Exeter had already registered eight, reflecting their dominance in the hosts’ half of the pitch.

Meanwhile, on the stroke of half time amid a flat Fratton atmosphere, a plane flew overhead with a banner stating ‘Eisners: Not Ambition – No Plan’, the handiwork of newly-formed supporters’ group PFC Coalition.

In the second half, however, something special happened. With Pompey unrecognisable from the opening 45 minutes, the Fratton Park roar returned, the fans unified and victory ensued.

On 57 minutes, Morrell switched the ball to the right which Zak Swanson did superbly to cross on the run, with his dangerous delivery headed out.

There was Pack to connect with a right-footed volley from 25 yards which exploded into the net to break the deadlock.

The lead was extended on 74 minutes when Pack squared a pass from the right and Morrell’s right-footed shot was straight at Jamal Blackman, with the keeper fumbling it into the net.