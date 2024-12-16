Pompey’s gutsy youngsters twice fought back from behind before being finally conquered in extra-time by last year’s FA Youth Cup finalists Leeds.

It appeared a long evening was in store at Fratton Park when the visitors took the lead through Jacob Render after just four minutes of the third-round clash.

However, Sam Hudson’s under-18s rallied superbly following that early set-back to put in a display full of heart and commitment which they can be thoroughly proud of.

Tayo Singerr deservedly put them level on 31 minutes after excellent work by the returning Harry Clout and there were even brief thoughts an upset may be on the cards.

Pompey leading score Tayo Singerr grabbed his 13th goal of the season in the FA Youth Cup defeat to Leeds. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet, two minutes later, Leeds restored their lead through Josh McDonald, finishing at the second attempt after Conal McDermott saved, and this time it appeared there was no coming back.

Nonetheless, the Blues stuck to their task admirably and fought back once again, with substitute Connor May levelling in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2 and send the game into extra-time.

Leeds substitute Logan White restored their lead in the 102nd minute - and this time Pompey could find no way back.

The watching Rich Hughes, John Mousinho and first-team skipper Marlon Pack would have undoubtedly been impressed with Pompey’s performance against a Category 1 Academy who lost in last year’s final to Manchester City.

Similarly, there were plenty of encouraging performances from the Blues to catch the eye of the 627 crowd, with Singerr, Clout and Michael Ani the stand-outs.

And while Leeds now advance to the fourth round to meet AFC Fylde, Hudson can take plenty of heart from how his side fared against a very good Leeds outfit who only found a way to beat them in extra-time.

When the match got underway, it took just four minutes for Leeds to break the deadlock when Harvey Vincent got the better of Ciaran Martin to deliver a cross from the right which was headed home by Render.

Moments later Vincent sidefooted well wide at the far post when he should have done far better after being teed up by Jack Morris.

To their credit, the Blues responded well and a good spell of football resulted in Luke Staight sending a right-footed 25-yard effort over the bar on 16 minutes.

The hosts came even closer moments later when Singerr laid the ball off to Chinedu Agu and his fierce first-time shot was brilliantly tipped over the bar by George Kenyon.

That was followed up by Ashton Sizer heading narrowly over the bar after cleanly connecting with a cross delivered from the right.

Jermaine Osifo collected the first booking of the evening after a strong challenge on Joe Billettt in the 24th minute.

Pompey deservedly equalised on 31 minutes following excellent work from Clout.

The winger dispossessed Vincent inside the box to present himself with a scoring opportunity, which Kenyon saved from point-blank range.

But there was Singerr to slide the loose ball into the empty net with an excellent poacher’s finish to make it 1-1.

The match restored to parity would last just two minutes, with Leeds hitting the Blues on the break to make it 2-1 through Josh McDonald.

Vincent was again in the thick of the action, this time at the right end, with a lovely measured ball into the box from the right which McDonald finished at the second attempt.

Moments later, McDonald was teed up by Vincent once more, only this time his shot from the edge of the area cannoned against the bar and to safety.

Pompey made one change at the break, with the booked Osifo, who had already been given a final warning by the referee, replaced by Nathaniel Chioma.

At the start of the second half, the dangerous Clout was fouled twice in a few minutes, earning Covan Bird a yellow card for his second indiscretion.

On 66 minutes a poor Leeds clearance fell invitingly to Clout, yet his attempt at putting in Chioma down the right channel was slightly overhit and sent the winger too wide.

He rescued the situation by producing a decent aerial cross, yet no Blues player could get their head to it.

The scoreline remained slender and the hosts highly competitive, yet that equaliser didn’t appear it would arrive.

However, one minute into stoppage time, Martin cut in from the left and fired in a shot which Kenyon saved - and there was substitute May to scramble home from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-2.

The match entered extra-time and Leeds had Coban Bird sent off for a second bookable offence, but, on 102 minutes, Rhys Chadwick put the ball through for White to slot into the bottom corner and restore their lead.

Once more Pompey were challenged to fight their way from behind and on 110 minutes George Wilson slipped a pass through to Singerr, who turned and shot narrowly wide.

The hosts were reduced to 10-men when Fraser Thomas, the last of their substitutes, limped off, but still they pushed forward for an equaliser.

However, Leeds would retain their lead on this occasion and finally defeated the gutsy Blues.