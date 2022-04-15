Portsmouth 3-2 Lincoln: How Michael Appleton reacted after keeper error hands Blues Fratton Park win

The rookie stopper’s error for the Blues’ third goal denied the Imps a share of the spoils at PO4.

The 23-year-old spilled Sean Raggett’s 82nd-minute effort from the edge of the box into the path of substitute Ronan Curtis, who calmly collected the ball and tapped it into the empty net from close range to seal a dramatic win for the hosts.

That costly mistake came just five minutes after Lincoln had restored parity at Fratton Park, with Teddy Bishop and Ben House cancelling out George Hirst’s 50th-minute opener from the penalty spot and Michael Jacobs’ superb goal from a free-kick midway through the second half.

It allowed the Blues to climb up to ninth in the table and record a second straight home victory this week.

Yet for the Imps, it means they’ve won just one game from their past seven outings as they sit eight points above the relegation zone.

Next up for Appleton’s side is a trip to Cheltenham on Monday.

The Lincoln boss confirmed Wright will remain in goal for that game, with first-choice Josh Griffiths out for the remainder of the season.

Ronan Curtis scores Pompey's winner against Lincoln after Imps keeper Jordan Wright's failure to hold on to Sean Raggett's effort from the edge of the box Picture: Barry Zee

And he backed his young keeper to show the mental toughness he’s already demonstrated this season, after only arriving at Sincil Bank from National League North outfit Hereford in January.

Appleton told Lincolnshire Live: ‘He (Wright) will be fine.

‘He’s been good for us since he’s come in. There was no expectation when he first walked through the door because of how that came about.

‘He’s played ever so well for us. He’s had big moments in games that have gone for him.

‘Obviously, today, it’s not quite gone for him, but he’ll come back, he’ll be fine, he’s a good character.

‘He’s got a personality about him which means he can handle adversity.

‘I’ve seen it in training, I’ve seen it in games.