Football can be beautiful sometimes - and Colby Bishop has reminded us why.

The bright-eyed wonderment of the Championship has swiftly descended into a grind, what was once a 12-year infatuation, now borders dangerously on resentment.

Pompey desperately required a victory against Preston to extinguish escalating supporter unrest and growing ill-feeling towards owners Tornante, the much-trumpeted recruitment policy and ‘first-team ready’ talent.

With an impeccably-timed entrance, Bishop gifted the Fratton faithful something which transcended a simple three points, albeit the 3-1 success invariably being gratefully received.

Colby Bishop's team-mates congratulate him on a goalscoring return on a remarkable afternoon at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The striker afterwards spoke of welling up in the home dressing room when team-mates delivered their congratulations. The vast majority of those fortunate to be present at Fratton Park on Saturday were similarly emotional.

Just three months and two days following heart surgery which left the 28-year-old fearing his playing career was over, he returned to competitive action in a Pompey shirt.

Fitting then that Bishop should cap his comeback by successfully-converting an 89th-minute penalty, thereby sealing only a second win of the campaign for John Mousinho’s strugglers, dragging them off the foot of the Championship.

Such perfect scripting is rare, yet this was a remarkable occasion which touched our very souls and entered our hearts. Football at its most enchanting.

As a joyous Bishop raced towards the corner of the South Stand where wife Annabel and baby daughter Camilla were situated, it was clear we were privy to a special moment now lodged in Pompey folklore.

The pre-match confusion over the presence of the former Accrington man had added to the mystique, while also providing a desperately required lift in morale during ongoing disappointing league fortunes.

Bishop being named on the bench against Preston was arguably the biggest shock and most closely-guarded match-day news since Benjani Mwaruwari was unveiled on pitch for his second Blues spell.

The astonishment was understandable, after all the centre-forward hadn’t been included in the Football League 25-man list submitted at the start of September, along with Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson.

However, the Blues had subsequently approached the Football League for special dispensation to replace the injured Ibane Bowat with Bishop and, following a lengthy wait, they were granted the green light in the preceding week.

In the meantime, the club elected not to reveal his increasingly close proximity to selection, preferring to keep matters under wraps should there be a sudden breakdown, particularly with three further heart tests lined up.

As it transpired, last season’s top scorer was included among the substitutes and, in the opening 30 seconds of the match, the afternoon’s first of many renditions of the familiar ‘Magic Hat’ song set the tone.

With supporters having cheered each of Bishop’s attempts on goal during the pre-match shooting routines, much to his amusement, the returning striker’s impact on the Fratton Park atmosphere was electrifying.

Still, from his vantage point in the dug-out, he watched his team-mates establish a thoroughly-deserved first-half lead over the Lilywhites through Josh Murphy and Connor Ogilvie.

Murphy’s goal arrived when goalkeeper Freddie Woodman punched away a corner which fell to him some 30-yards out. After taking a touch, the winger lashed in a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

That advantage was doubled on the stroke of half-time when Freddie Potts’ left-wing corner ricocheted off Callum Lang and was forced home by the dependable left foot of Ogilvie.

As ever with the Blues this season, they conceded early in the second half, on this occasion after Regan Poole had inexplicably allowed a cross from the right to drift past him, with Emil Riis lurking behind to capitalise.

Now at 2-1, the Pompey nerves were jangling as Preston, spurred on by a triple substitution at the break, sensed a way back into the match. Worryingly, so did many of the home faithful.

Then, on 78 minutes, Bishop was introduced into the action for the first time since April’s 2-0 win at Lincoln in the last game of the title-winning season, replacing Kusini Yengi.

Just 10 minutes later, Andrew Hughes felled Lang inside the penalty area. Lang, who has taken spot-kicks in his absence, handed the ball over to Bishop in a moment of touching selflessness.

The popular striker afterwards declared the goal meant more than netting in the 3-2 success over Barnsley which helped claim the League One crown almost seven months earlier.

Fratton Park hadn’t seen a victory nor Colby Bishop since - that was until a cherished return from Pompey’s talismanic Magic Man.