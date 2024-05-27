Portsmouth academy coach, Hashtag United, Hungary: Where the last Pompey team to play Leeds United are now

By Harry Mail
Published 27th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 18:30 BST

Portsmouth are back in the Championship following their League One title win

Portsmouth will be locking horns with Leeds United for the first time in 12 years next season. The Whites lost in the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley over the weekend after Adam Armstrong’s first-half goal for the Saints.

John Mousinho’s side will be looking to show what they are all about in the Championship in the upcoming 2024/25 campaign following their promotion along with Derby County and Oxford United. Many fans would have been hoping for a renewal of the south coast derby with Southampton but Pompey will instead renew acquaintances with Leeds.

Pompey last played against Leeds in February 2012 in a league fixture that ended in a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park. Here is a look at where the players who featured that day are now...

He is now the goalkeeping coach at Charlton.

1. Stephen Henderson

The 34-year-old has been on the books at Crystal Palace since 2012.

2. Joel Ward

He retired in 2021 after a final spell at Beitar Jerusalem and was linked with a Gulf-based billionaire trying to buy Chelsea a year later, but nothing materialised.

3. Tal Ben Haim

The South African is the assistant manager at Cape Town City.

4. Aaron Mokoena

