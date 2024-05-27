Portsmouth will be locking horns with Leeds United for the first time in 12 years next season. The Whites lost in the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley over the weekend after Adam Armstrong’s first-half goal for the Saints.

John Mousinho’s side will be looking to show what they are all about in the Championship in the upcoming 2024/25 campaign following their promotion along with Derby County and Oxford United. Many fans would have been hoping for a renewal of the south coast derby with Southampton but Pompey will instead renew acquaintances with Leeds.

Pompey last played against Leeds in February 2012 in a league fixture that ended in a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park. Here is a look at where the players who featured that day are now...

1 . Stephen Henderson He is now the goalkeeping coach at Charlton. Photo Sales

2 . Joel Ward The 34-year-old has been on the books at Crystal Palace since 2012. Photo Sales

3 . Tal Ben Haim He retired in 2021 after a final spell at Beitar Jerusalem and was linked with a Gulf-based billionaire trying to buy Chelsea a year later, but nothing materialised. Photo Sales

4 . Aaron Mokoena The South African is the assistant manager at Cape Town City. Photo Sales