Portsmouth will be locking horns with Leeds United for the first time in 12 years next season. The Whites lost in the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley over the weekend after Adam Armstrong’s first-half goal for the Saints.
John Mousinho’s side will be looking to show what they are all about in the Championship in the upcoming 2024/25 campaign following their promotion along with Derby County and Oxford United. Many fans would have been hoping for a renewal of the south coast derby with Southampton but Pompey will instead renew acquaintances with Leeds.
Pompey last played against Leeds in February 2012 in a league fixture that ended in a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park. Here is a look at where the players who featured that day are now...
