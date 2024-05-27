Transfer gossip: Portsmouth keeper set for League Two switch as former Luton Town and Arsenal man departs Fratton
Matt Macey is set for a League Two switch - and link-up with a former Fratton boss, according to reports.
The Blues keeper is said to be wanted by Danny Cowley at Colchester, as he becomes a free agent this summer.
Macey was released at the start of the month after being recruited in January when he cancelled his contract with Luton Town, just after the transfer window closed last summer.
The 30-year-old was brought in as extra back-up to Will Norris was sought to bolster the title charge of John Mousinho’s men.
Macey impressed on loan last term amid 21 appearances, but didn’t get on the pitch this time as Norris produced outstanding form on an ever-present appearance run in the league.
Now Colchester is set to be his destination, according to Football Inside transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke, with Cowley looking to revitalise the Essex outfit’s fortunes after keeping them in League Two this season.
Mousinho believes the decision over Macey was respected on both sides, with the former Arsenal man determined to find the regular football he craves.
The Pompey boss stated he felt Macey could play in League One when explaining the thinking behind his exit.
He said earlie this month: ‘In terms of Matt, I think if we’d offered him something as a back-up keeper, I think it’s something that he would have turned down.
‘He wants to go and be a number one somewhere - and I definitely think he can be.
‘From our view we’re a bit biased, but we think he is certainly up to the level at the top end of League One. He’s going to get himself a football club.
‘He played at the back end of last season and provided us with stability. Then we knew if anything happened to Will he gave us an option at the back end of this year.
‘So we’ll do our very best to ensure Matt gets regular football next season. It’s something that he hasn’t had for a while, so getting that is really important to him.’
