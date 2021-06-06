Johnston impressed on loan at Wigan from Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

He made 22 appearances, scoring one goal, as the Latics remarkably avoided relegation.

Johnston was released by Feyenoord at the end of his deal.

And despite Pompey previously being credited with interest, he's opted to join newly-promoted Bolton on a three-year deal.

Johnston told the Trotters' website: ‘It feels great to have made the move.

‘Being part of a massive club who are on the rise was something I was desperate to be involved with.

George Johnston. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘One of the reasons why I came here was to help the club get back to where it belongs.