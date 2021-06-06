Portsmouth and Ipswich-linked defender joins League One rivals on free transfer

Pompey-linked defender George Johnston has joined League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 12:30 pm

Reports earlier this year suggested the centre-back was on the Blues' radar, along with Ipswich.

Johnston impressed on loan at Wigan from Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

He made 22 appearances, scoring one goal, as the Latics remarkably avoided relegation.

Johnston was released by Feyenoord at the end of his deal.

And despite Pompey previously being credited with interest, he's opted to join newly-promoted Bolton on a three-year deal.

Johnston told the Trotters' website: ‘It feels great to have made the move.

‘Being part of a massive club who are on the rise was something I was desperate to be involved with.

George Johnston. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘One of the reasons why I came here was to help the club get back to where it belongs.

‘I’m looking forward to playing here at the University of Bolton Stadium especially with the fans coming back.’