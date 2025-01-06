Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey and Sunderland fans have had good reason to dislike each other in recent years.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues’ 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final victory over the Black Cats in front of a packed out Wembley will remain fresh in the memory for those on both sides of the divide. Likewise, the numerous head-to-heads featuring both clubs in the battle for League One supremacy - with the Wearsiders clinching a controversial play-off semi-final victory over their south coast rivals at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Yet, more appeared to unite them than divide them on Sunday, when Pompey travelled to the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why, I hear you ask, after the hosts secured a 1-0 win to keep John Mousinho’s side deep in relegation trouble? Well, the simple answer to that is.... wait for it - Iain Dowie!

The former West Ham. Southampton and Crystal Palace forward was on co-commentary duty for the televised Sky+ game to provide indepth knowledge and expert analysis on the fixture. Yet fans from both clubs believe that’s not what was delivered as the ex-Northern Ireland international’s input rubbed both set of supporters up the wrong way.

From a Pompey perspective, him calling Blues striker Colby Bishop ‘Kobe’ throughout the game didn’t go down well - nor did his insistence that keeper Nicolas Schmid was the main reason why Sunderland scored the only goal of the game through Wilson Isidor on seventh minutes. It was something that was repeated time and time again in the first half as the Austrian’s positioning for the goal was placed under scrutiny - despite a loose pass from Callum Lang setting the home side up.

As for Sunderland fans, well, they believed his verdict on game was rather one-sided, with a leaning towards the Blues. Meanwhile, his view that Ryley Towler did nothing wrong when he nicked the ball off keeper Anthony Patterson as he looked to set up a Black Cats counterattack was considered wholly inaccurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re just some of the issues that got under the skin of those who watched the game live on Sky. But why let us spell out the fans’ grievances, when they did it so, erm, eloquently on X during Sunday’s match.

Here’s a section of the views shared as Dowie’s performance drew more attention than what was delivered on the pitch...

@pompeytess: If Iain Dowie keeps saying Kobe Bishop I think I'm going to put something through my TV.

@bigsteviedove: Iain Dowie on commentary for Sky is terrible to listen to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jimbopowers91: Wow, Sky really wheel out the dregs of their commentary team for sky plus. Clearly a reason Iain Dowie doesn’t manage anymore, the bloke’s completely clueless.

@JAudley89: @SkyFootball please tell Iain Dowie that he can be quiet for 5 mins! Not every silence has to be filled with him repeating what he said 30 seconds earlier. Oh and whilst we’re here, it’s Colby Bishop not Kobe.

@digiboy_6: The commentary on this Sunderland vs Pompey game is absolutely atrocious, Iain Dowie hasn't a clue.

@charley_sh75066: Is Sky scrapping the barrel? Why the hell have they got Iain dowie there? Clueless can’t even get Colby’s name right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Dowie had several jobs in management following his retirement from playing, including roles at Crystal Palace, QPR and Hul | Getty Images

@TheChief657: When even Iain Dowie is calling out a couple of blatant handballs and fouls that the ref’s missed you know he's not having a good day.

@joshrbirchall: @SkyFootball - can you please get someone to tell Iain Dowie that the player is called COLBY Bishop; and not KOBE… The idiot’s doing my head in!

@JSweetman92: Is Iain Dowie the worst co-comms you'll ever hear? Spent the first 15 saying how **** Schmid was then just spends the rest of the time talking about playing against Potts' dad!

@jimmyjimbob2662: @SkySports never ever have Iain Dowie commentate again. Absolutely horrendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@BigGazLaw: Iain Dowie doing the summarising for the Sunderland match has to be one of the worst I’ve ever heard in that role.

@OscarRo14773525: This commentary is dire to listen too yet again from Sky. Iain Dowie not saying players’ names correctly and both blaming Schmid for the goal when clearly Ogilvie gives it away and Pack not keeping with the man.

@past_sunderland: Iain Dowie has referred to Alese as a 'big old unit' about 50 times. And also said that Manchester has had 3 or 4 inches of rain.

@admurph21: Did Iain Dowie just say it’s a 200-mile round trip to Sunderland from Pompey?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@APurcell92: Not only can Iain Dowie not pronounce any of the player's names, he also doesn't know the rules.

Pompey keeper Nicolas Schmid | Getty Images

@SAFCTC: Can someone tell Iain Dowie how to pronounce O’Nien properly?

@widger123: ain Dowie has been hideous to listen to getting players names wrong, not knowing the laws, saying it was a soft red.

@pfcmccloud: Iain Dowie might actually be the worst commentator of all time.

@Steve_M73: Iain Dowie is commentating entirely from Portsmouth point of view.

@Dean97SAFC: Iain Dowie might be the worst commentator in world football hahahahahaha who’s giving him a job.