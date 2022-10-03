Tickets for the Tuesday, October 11, match will go on sale today (Monday) from 3pm – with all Blues supporters being housed in the Fratton End only.

Season-ticket holders and members will have first priority and be able to snap up their seat for the second-round game from 3pm.

Tickets will then go on general sale from 5pm, with only those on the club's ticketing database able to purchase entry to the derby fixture.

All Pompey fans will be housed in the Fratton End Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

General sale purchases will be limited to one per supporter.

Fans keen on going will spend just £10 on an adult ticket.

Meanwhile, other discounted prices are available: Senior (65+) – £7; Young Person (18-22) – £5; Junior (17 and under and accompanied by an adult) – £5; Ambulant and Wheelchair – £5.

Supporters who are unable to buy their ticket online can visit the ticket office located inside the Anson Road club shop.

The match kick-offs at 7.30pm, with the Fratton End having a capacity of 4,500.

At the recent Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, Blues chief executive Andy Cullen said the club were considering playing the game behind closed doors.