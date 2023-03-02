Portsmouth average home attendance for 2022-23 season compared to Barnsley, Charlton, Derby, Plymouth & Co - gallery

Pompey welcomed a crowd of 17,132 to Fratton Park for their midweek win against Bolton.

Despite the Blues having only the faintest of play-off hopes, the attendance was yet another demonstration of the fans’ loyalty during what has proven to be a season of transition at Fratton Park.

Those changes have also been seen off the pitch as well, with work continuing at pace in the Milton End.

That has limited Fratton Park’s capacity this term, especially for the bigger games.

But how does their average attendance for the season – 18,054 – compare to the rest of the division?

Here’s what we discovered...

Portsmouth fans during the FA Cup 3rd round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 7 January 2023. Pompey have attracted an average home attendance of 18,054 to Fratton Park so far this season

Forest Green Rovers 2022-23 average home attendance: 3,005

Accrington 2022-23 average home attendance: 3,097

Burton Albion 2022-23 average home attendance: 3,250