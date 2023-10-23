Pompey are the undisputed kings of late drama.

Five times John Mousinho’s side have scored on 90 minutes or more in the league this season.

That’s more than any other team in the top four divisions of English football. And what’s more, no other side has accumulated more points as a result to date – six.

Kusini Yengi (2) and Colby Bishop have also enjoyed the adulation associated with such momentum-changers. Yengi’s last-gasp effort rescued a point on the opening-day of the season against Bristol Rovers. His 90th-minute penalty against Leyton Orient did not affect the outcome of the game as Pompey were already 3-0 up at the time.

However, Bishop’s last-gasp intervention against Derby certainly proved a game-changer, as it earned the Blues an important point at Pride Park and contributed to the fantastic unbeaten run Mousinho’s side is on.

So how do Pompey’s 90-plus minute scoring numbers compare to others in the top four divisions of English football? Here’s what we discovered.

2 . Pompey - 5 goals scored on or after 90 minutes Points earned as a result: 6. Photo: Barry Zee Photo Sales

3 . Northampton - 5 goals scored on or after 90 minutes Points earned as a result: 3. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales