Portsmouth - better than Spurs, Arsenal, Southampton & Co in key late goals stats that could define seasons: gallery

Pompey are the undisputed kings of late drama.
By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:50 BST

Five times John Mousinho’s side have scored on 90 minutes or more in the league this season.

That’s more than any other team in the top four divisions of English football. And what’s more, no other side has accumulated more points as a result to date – six.

That never-say-die attitude of the Blues is epitomised by central defender Conor Shaughnessy, whose injury-time winner against Carlisle on Saturday was his second such vital intervention in three league games. Indeed, he had the exact same impact 18 days earlier when he converted a stoppage-time winner to see off the challenge of Wycombe.

Kusini Yengi (2) and Colby Bishop have also enjoyed the adulation associated with such momentum-changers. Yengi’s last-gasp effort rescued a point on the opening-day of the season against Bristol Rovers. His 90th-minute penalty against Leyton Orient did not affect the outcome of the game as Pompey were already 3-0 up at the time.

However, Bishop’s last-gasp intervention against Derby certainly proved a game-changer, as it earned the Blues an important point at Pride Park and contributed to the fantastic unbeaten run Mousinho’s side is on.

So how do Pompey’s 90-plus minute scoring numbers compare to others in the top four divisions of English football? Here’s what we discovered.

Conor Shaughnessy celebrates his winner against Carlisle

1. psi_jb_portsmouth_carlisle_united_181023_063.JPG

Conor Shaughnessy celebrates his winner against Carlisle Photo: Jason Brown

Points earned as a result: 6.

2. Pompey - 5 goals scored on or after 90 minutes

Points earned as a result: 6. Photo: Barry Zee

Points earned as a result: 3.

3. Northampton - 5 goals scored on or after 90 minutes

Points earned as a result: 3. Photo: Pete Norton

Points earned as a result: 2.

4. Crewe Alexandra - 5 goals scored on or after 90 minutes

Points earned as a result: 2. Photo: Justin Setterfield

