Portsmouth - better than Spurs, Arsenal, Southampton & Co in key late goals stats that could define seasons: gallery
Five times John Mousinho’s side have scored on 90 minutes or more in the league this season.
That’s more than any other team in the top four divisions of English football. And what’s more, no other side has accumulated more points as a result to date – six.
That never-say-die attitude of the Blues is epitomised by central defender Conor Shaughnessy, whose injury-time winner against Carlisle on Saturday was his second such vital intervention in three league games. Indeed, he had the exact same impact 18 days earlier when he converted a stoppage-time winner to see off the challenge of Wycombe.
Kusini Yengi (2) and Colby Bishop have also enjoyed the adulation associated with such momentum-changers. Yengi’s last-gasp effort rescued a point on the opening-day of the season against Bristol Rovers. His 90th-minute penalty against Leyton Orient did not affect the outcome of the game as Pompey were already 3-0 up at the time.
However, Bishop’s last-gasp intervention against Derby certainly proved a game-changer, as it earned the Blues an important point at Pride Park and contributed to the fantastic unbeaten run Mousinho’s side is on.
So how do Pompey’s 90-plus minute scoring numbers compare to others in the top four divisions of English football? Here’s what we discovered.