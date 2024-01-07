Portsmouth, Bolton and Derby League One title chances compared

How do Portsmouth's chances of lifting the League One title compare to the likes of Derby County and Bolton Wanderers?

It has been a disappointing weekend for Portsmouth supporters as their promotion chasing side fell to a rare defeat in their visit to Cheltenham.

John Mousinho's side were given a helping hand when they went in front four minutes after half-time with an own goal from Robins defender Tom Bradbury. That lead was to be short-lived as Liam Sercombe got the hosts back on level-terms just two minutes later before completing a quickfire double to net the winning goal just minutes later.

With title rivals Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United in FA Cup action, Pompey missed an opportunity to put pressure on those around them by falling to only their third league defeat of the season. The loss also gave Derby County an opportunity to close the gap on those above them as the Rams sealed a 3-1 win at Fleetwood Town thanks to goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, James Collins and Tom Barkhuizen.