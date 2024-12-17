Time is running out for Regan Poole to make his Pompey comeback against Coventry.

The central defender remains an injury doubt following the hamstring issue he collected against Norwich.

Although he was subsequently an unused substitute at Derby, the former Manchester United man has still to return to training - and isn’t expected to resume playing until Friday at the very least.

Inevitably it raises doubts over whether Poole will be available for the Sky Blues’ Fratton Park visit on Saturday, particularly as Pompey are being ‘cautious’ with the defender to avoid exacerbating his injury.

That would leave Tom McIntyre, Marlon Pack and Ryley Towler once again battling it out for the two centre-half spots.

Mousinho said: ‘Regan hasn’t yet trained this week, I don't think he’ll train on Wednesday, we might look at him Friday.

‘If he’s not ready for Friday, we will scan him and see where he is off the back of that.

‘We are being cautious with Regan because of the nature of the injury and the fact it is on the side where he had the hamstring graft, so we just have to be a bit careful and delicate with that.

‘But we will know a bit more about that on Friday.’

The Blues will once again be without Conor Shaughnessy, while it is too soon for Jordan Williams and Jacob Farrell.

Although Mousinho believes Williams and Farrell are closing in on their comebacks, most likely the other side of Christmas Day.

He added: ‘No-one else will be back for Coventry.

‘There are a couple that are close in Jordan Williams and Jacob Farrell. Jordan should be back for the Boxing Day game, if not available for the game back in training.

‘Jacob should be back about a week later.’