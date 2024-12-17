Pompey are ready to revive their development plan for highly-regarded Harry Clout.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster’s encouraging progress was put on hold following more than two months sidelined by ankle ligament damage which cut short a Bognor first-team loan spell.

However, following just a week’s worth of training, he returned to the Academy side for Monday night’s FA Youth Cup clash with Leeds at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remarkably, Clout featured for 108 minutes on his comeback after the third-round fixture was taken to extra-time, with the visitors ultimately winning 3-2.

Harry Clout made his Pompey comeback after injury in Monday night’s FA Youth Cup game with Leeds. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Still, the promising left winger marked his first outing since October with an assist for Tayo Singerr’s goal and produced an all-round impressive showing in front of watching John Mousinho and Rich Hughes.

And according to Sam Hudson the plan is to now find Clout another first-team loan spell to develop.

The Academy professional development phase lead coach told The News: ‘Harry had only done a week’s worth of training, so the plan between myself and the physio was to take him off after 60-70 minutes against Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The fact he got 108 minutes shows his grit and determination. It was my decision to take him off, he wanted to stay on!

‘I thought he was immense to last as long as he did when he hasn’t played football competitively for nearly three months. We’re pleased to get him back out on the pitch.

‘For the first 10-15 minutes, you could tell he hadn’t played for a while, he was a bit rusty and the full-back got the better of him at the start.

‘After that, though, he settled in really nicely, showed some good touches, and he has a real knack of being in that right moment at times. He benefits by being on the ball and being creative from a wide area and then drifting in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Ultimately, he needs to get a few more games with us to get his match fitness. We need to get built up a bit.

‘The short-term aim is to get him minutes and a couple of back-to-back 90 minutes. I would imagine the plan then would be to get him further loans and tested against men’s teams.

‘We’re pleased with his under-18s progress, yet he has to prove it to John (Mousinho), Rich (Hughes) and those in the first-team that he can do it against men.’

Read More The former Portsmouth flop and ex-Sunderland man starring in shock League Two promotion challenge

Second-year scholar Clout joined the Rocks on a short-term loan in September, yet was forced to return early to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old sustained an ankle injury during Blues training, ending his Nyewood Lane stay following four matches.

He is now lined up to play for the Academy in Saturday’s trip to Plymouth, before their season is put on hold until the New Year.