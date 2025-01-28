Portsmouth boss addresses Ryley Towler's surprise absence amid intense transfer window interest
Although the Blues boss couldn’t clarify whether the central defender will depart Fratton Park in the current transfer window.
Towler started last Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at West Brom in place of Rob Atkinson - yet wasn’t even included in Mousinho’s 20-man squad for tonight’s Millwall clash.
With the former Bristol City man omitted and Atkinson out through illness, Hayden Matthews was instead handed a surprise just 36 hours after joining as Pompey slipped to defeat.
The returning Conor Shaughnessy and Tom McIntyre were the centre-half options on the bench, ensuring Towler wasn’t included in a squad for the first time in 12 matches.
Inevitably it raises questions on the 22-year-old’s immediate Pompey future, particularly with plenty of League One clubs interested in a loan arrangement.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Ryley just wasn't in the squad. With the two centre-halves that we had on the bench, we thought we didn’t need any more.
‘There’s nothing happening with Ryley at the moment, he trained with us this afternoon. It was just one of those decisions that we made, based on everything we had seen, there’s nothing untoward, nothing going on.
‘Ryley was with us today and will be back in tomorrow. He wasn’t injured, that was just a selection one.
‘Ryley understands the decision, he’s such a good, honest kid, there were no complaints and he got on with it and trained well today.
‘I don’t know if he will go out this month, we’ll see how the dust settles after tonight and have a look at injuries and go from there. There’s a lot of time to make those decisions over the next few days.’
Meanwhile, Atkinson had been lined-up for start against Millwall, until he was forced to pull out.
In his absence, Matthews featured for 78 minutes before coming off with cramp and replaced by Shaughnessy, with the Irishman inevitably given a great reception.
It was his first Pompey appearance since August and only the second of an injury-ravaged campaign.
Mousinho added: ‘Rob was due to start tonight and unfortunately pulled out with illness. I thought Hayden came in and did really well in his absence.’
