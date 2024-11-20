Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has pledged not to rush Colby Bishop back into Pompey’s starting XI.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he insists forthcoming fixtures against Blackburn (November 23) and Millwall (October 27) are too soon to consider him for his line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has continued to train during the international break and he will be in Mousinho’s 20-man squad heading to Ewood Park on Saturday as the Championship calendar resumes.

John Mousinho addresses when Colby Bishop can be considered for a Pompey start. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Pompey’s head coach remains wary of handing the prolific striker a starting spot so soon following heart surgery.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We can consider Colby starting from this weekend onwards, there’s no issues in terms of the cardio side of things.

‘The biggest consideration for us is the fact he’s been out for that long. We have to take it into consideration from a physical standpoint, like it would be with any other lower limb injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He spent time in a hospital bed, he spent time at home where he couldn’t properly walk, he couldn’t properly run. He was immobilised after such a major surgery, it has a huge impact on the body, even though it’s not knee or hip surgery. We have to take it into account.

‘Having built up that 12 minutes against Preston, then with a good block of two weeks training since, maybe this weekend and the Millwall game comes too soon. But I don’t think we are too far off considering him for a full start.

‘We consider ourselves to have five really good centre-forwards in the building - Colby, Kusini Yengi, Mark O’Mahony, Elias Sorensen and Christian Saydee. All of them at some point this season apart from Colby have started a game as a number nine for us.

‘We have strength in depth in that department, so we don’t need to rush Colby back. We want to play him when the time is right. Physically if it’s right for him, we’ll do it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Portsmouth mourns loss of hugely popular local football giant Louis Bell

And they will again be vying with Bishop for pitch time - starting with Saturday’s trip to Blackburn.

Mousinho added: ‘It would be slightly different coming back from a 2-3 week injury, but I am sure Colby is pretty keen to start right now.

‘He’s not knocked on my door and said he’s ready to start, but I know he is, so he doesn't need to do that.’