The Portsmouth football scene is mourning the loss of one of its most popular and endearing characters.

Louis Bell passed away this morning in Southampton General Hospital at the age of 62 following heart issues amid a lengthy battle against illness.

He was a giant of the local non-league game, where his catchphrase of ‘Hello Sausage’ never failed to bring a smile to anyone who encountered him.

A hugely respected coach and manager who served 11 clubs, Bell was working as recently as last month, when he stepped down as Paulsgrove boss due to ill health.

Hugely popular local manager and coach Louis Bell has passed away at the age of 62. | None

Former clubs included Gosport, Fareham, Horndean, Portchester and Blackfield & Langley, while he also worked in Pompey’s Centre of Excellence and scouted for West Ham.

Son Louis memorably scored in a 1-0 second-leg triumph over Durham in front of around 3,500 at Fratton Park, earning them a 2-0 aggregate victory.

That talented team also included former Southampton midfielder Jake Thomson and Express FM’s James Wilson, who can be heard of their Pompey match-day coverage.

In recent years, Bell had beaten cancer three times after initially being given six months to live, although his bladder and prostate required removal.

Louis Bell (far right) with the Portsmouth Schools side which won the English Schools FA’s Under-15 Inter Association Trophy in April 2004. Picture: Malcolm Wells | Malcom Wells

Nonetheless, his positivity and upbeat attitude was an inspiration and he candidly spoke about prostate cancer and subsequent health issues in an interview with The News in April 2023.

‘You have to be positive, what’s the alternative? Be negative? Get down? Become depressed? I still have so much to enjoy. My attitude changed, it had to, I have to live for now,’ he told The News.

‘I went to Tenerife with my son, Louis, last week, spending five days in the sun and playing golf. At the end of this month, I have a four-day cruise to Amsterdam from Southampton with one of the girls who has looked after me.

Louis Bell pictured managing Baffins Milton Rovers in December 2016. Picture: Malcolm Wells | Malcolm Wells

‘Why wait? Let’s go. I don't even think about it now, just do it. If I book these things at the end of the year, I might not be here. Next year may never come.

‘What I’m going through makes you appreciate every day. It’s time to live for now.’

He regarded the interview as an opportunity to raise awareness of his cancer and was subsequently touched by the response of readers, with some sharing similar symptoms - and had now been persuaded to see a doctor.

Yet despite his health problems, Bell’s immense passion for football remained unaffected.

His cancer battle forced him to step away from coaching in May 2021 after his partnership with Louis Savage steered Moneyfields to a 6-5 penalty shoot-out triumph of Baffins Milton Rovers in the Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Fratton Park.

Bell told The News at the time in September 2023: ‘The passion for football has never left me, it never will. It’s my life - and now I’m feeling that excitement again.

‘The way I have been feeling, I can’t run around like I used to, so any way I can help, then I will.’

Bell would later become manager of the Hampshire Premier League Senior Division club, before stepping down at the end of last month through ill health, being replaced by former Whitehill & Bordon boss Tylan Borachan.

Following a subsequent heart attack, Bell was this week in Southampton General Hospital awaiting a triple heart bypass on Friday. Sadly he didn’t make it.

Former clubs Baffins, Gosport, Portchester and Blackfield & Langley today led the tributes on social media, while the Hawks are to host a minute’s silence before tonight’s Westleigh Park match against Tiverton.

Farewell Sausage.