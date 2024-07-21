Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has allayed injury fears over Sammy Silvera.

The Australian international was forced off in the 38th minute following a collision with Bognor keeper Ryan Hall in this afternoon’s 2-0 success.

It was a worrying sight for those Pompey fans present in a crowd of 2,250 at Nyewood Lane, particularly considering the attacker had been highly impressive during his time on pitch.

However, Mousinho has revealed Silvera’s knock is nothing more than a dead leg to his left calf - and is optimistic over a swift return.

Sammy Silvera is poleaxed in the first half of Pompey's trip to Bognor following a collision with keeper Nick Hall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘It’s just a dead leg, Sammy had a collision with the goalkeeper which led to that free-kick. He’s had it iced, we’ll see how severe it is.

‘Usually with dead legs you are looking at either days or a maximum of weeks, so we’re not too concerned about that.

‘From the reaction it was just that collision and one of those unfortunate things. He has picked up a dead leg on his thigh and should be fine in a couple of days.’

Making his second appearance in Pompey colours, Silvera was handed a number 10 role in the friendly, with Josh Murphy on the left and Paddy Lane on the right.

The Blues’ head coach admitted it was a different position for the Australian, but was delighted with how he fared.

Mousinho added: ‘Sammy was very bright playing in a slightly different position to what we saw at Gosport.

‘At Bognor he played in that 10 role, drifting from side to side. I thought he and Josh Murphy picked up a really good partnership, Tom McIntyre found them a couple of times really well. That was a really pleasing part of the game, the front four were very, very bright.

‘We wouldn't have played Sammy there unless we thought he could play. We’re looking at a few different slots with him.

‘I think he’s naturally a left winger or a right winger, but I like the way he slots into that 10 role and just wide, then sometimes it changes with wherever is playing on the left wing.’