John Mousinho allayed injury fears over Conor Shaughnessy and insisted: It was planned.

The influential central defender was named in Pompey’s XI for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday, representing his first start since mid-February.

It was the latest hurdle to negotiate having made his latest injury comeback on Easter Monday, courtesy of four minutes off the bench against Watford.

The Irishman was subsequently replaced at half-time by Regan Poole in this afternoon’s 1-1 draw which wrapped up the Blues’ 2024-25 campaign on the road.

Conor Shaughnessy returned to Pompey's starting XI for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday - although was taken off at half-time. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

But Mousinho insists the substitution was entirely pre-planned - and he’s delighted with how Shaughnessy performed.

He told The News: ‘Shocks was planned, it was always planned for 45 minutes, he’s absolutely fine.

‘We took a view on that last week. We were happy with the minutes he had against Watford and this is a good part of his progression in terms of rehab.

‘We would rather have him play the minutes at the back end of the season, which takes the risk away from him coming back pre-season next year. That’s rather than going “We’ll wrap you up in cotton wool completely, so go back and do a rehab programme”.

‘You need match fitness to regain your fitness and also injury prevention. The more games you play at intensity, the better you are in terms of injury prevention rather than dipping in and out.

‘I thought he was very, very solid against Sheffield Wednesday, the Conor Shaughnessy that we’ve seen. He came back in seamlessly and I was really pleased with his performance.

‘I actually thought the three centre-haves were superb, with Regan coming on as well.’

Harvey Blair’s 23rd-minute finish earned the Blues a point following Callum Paterson’s early opener for the Owls.

Converting Josh Murphy’s left-wing cross, it was a first Pompey goal for the ex-Liverpool winger, who has endured a frustrating maiden season on the south coast.

He was among five changes to the side which beat Watford earlier in the week to retain their Championship status.

Among the changes was Adil Aouchiche, who was sidelined through the wrist he fractured against Norwich and will not play again this season for the Blues.

Elsewhere, Zak Swanson was missing having picked up a ‘slight injury’, while Kusini Yengi was overlooked, although travelled with the squad to Hillsborough.

Mousinho added: ‘Zak had a slight injury this week and it was a selection reason for Kas.

‘We travelled with 22 players and two of them had to miss out. They were Kas and Ryley (Towler).’