While Gassan Ahadme will follow him out of the Fratton Park exit as Danny Cowley creates room within his playing budget to recruit.

Both players didn’t feature in Pompey’s match-day 18 for tonight’s 3-2 Papa John’s Trophy success at Exeter.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a consequence, that will free up the finances for Cowley to strengthen his attacking options.

In the case of Ahadme, he will return to parent club Norwich, with a number of League One and League Two clubs in talks to instead take him on loan.

In turn, that will present Pompey with a loan space, having previously taken up their full allocation of five.

It appears finally the Blues’ transfer window is up and running as Cowley strives to strengthen a team which sits eighth in League One.

Ellis Harrison is on his way to Fleetwood as Pompey's transfer window begins to take shape. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘There’s an imminent transfer happening with Ellis. I think it is being finalised, but it’s not going to be announced until Saturday morning.

‘We have to be careful, we know that until everything is agreed and everything is signed, the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, anything can happen.

‘I think something will happen with Gassan sooner rather than later, there’s a lot of interest in him and rightly so.

‘There are a number of clubs that Gassan is currently speaking to, with Norwich’s permission, of course.

‘Once he makes that he will go back and we wish him nothing but success, like Ellis, moving forward.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron