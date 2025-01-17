Portsmouth boss’ big concern over move for Premier League youngsters as he eyes top-flight squads
But the Blues boss does still see opportunities to plunder top-flight squads for their Championship-ready talent over the remainder of the winter window.
Pompey have now turned their attentions to attacking reinforcements with the January period of recruitment at its halfway point.
A winger and more central attacking option are desired, with football operation looking at all potential avenues for those options. That certainly includes potential deals with Championship rivals, while Premier League opportunities are being considered.
Pompey have turned to top-flight under-21 squads, but Mousinho outlined his reticence over going down a route which was successful in the past.
He said: ‘You never know with players - and that’s the judgement you have to make with recruitment. It’s traditionally more difficult for players coming down from the PL2 to make an immediate impact in the league, though. It’s just one of those things that first loans can typically be tough.
‘We probably had the exception to that last year with Abu (Kamara), but it still took him four or five months to get going.
‘If you look at Alex Robertson, his first loan (to Ross County) was pretty much a damp squib and people talked about it as a failure - and you see what he did here. It’s difficult for players coming from that environment where it’s just very, very different.
‘The schedule is not quite as intense, the games are very, very different - more technical and a different pace. Over Christmas there’s a one-month break in terms of the playing schedule - so things are just very, very different. We’ve got to get the right balance if you bring players from that level, to know they are going to make an impact.’
Premier quality
Mousinho feels there will be players on the fringes of Premier League sides who offer value to Pompey this month - while bringing the nous or quality required. Brentford’s Paris Maghoma is a good example of one player the Blues looked at, while Isaac Hayden from Newcastle.
Mousinho added: ‘Isaac fits that category. Isaac has been involved with Newcastle 21s for the majority of the season, but he’s not a kid and knows how to come in and mix it.
‘He won’t be surprised by the level at all and won’t have to make an adjustment in terms of the pace, amount of games, travel and what it’s like to be in a first-team environment. There are players there like Isaac, who we can pick up who are pretty much ready to go.’
