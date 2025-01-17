Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Two changes in predicted line-up as play-off chasers arrive at Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:07 BST

Pompey return to their home comforts as they face play-off chasing Middlesbrough at Fratton.

The match is the first of four games in five at PO4, with form there looking increasingly key to hopes of Championship survival as the Blues struggle on the road.

There’s fitness and selection calls for John Mousinho’s men to consider at present - here’s how we think he’ll go against Michael Carrick’s men.

Here's how we think the Blues will line up against Middlesbrough.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think the Blues will line up against Middlesbrough. | The News

Photo Sales
Off night against Blackburn, certainly in terms of the first goal and distribution, but still has stacks of credit in the bank

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Off night against Blackburn, certainly in terms of the first goal and distribution, but still has stacks of credit in the bank | National World

Photo Sales
Really interesting dynamic at right-back with Terry Devlin and Jordan Williams, but Swanson seems to be first choice at present.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Really interesting dynamic at right-back with Terry Devlin and Jordan Williams, but Swanson seems to be first choice at present. | National World

Photo Sales
Continuing to cop some perplexing flak, seemingly from those favouring Ryley Towler. Worth remembering the upturn in results since skipper moved to defence.

4. CB Marlon Pack

Continuing to cop some perplexing flak, seemingly from those favouring Ryley Towler. Worth remembering the upturn in results since skipper moved to defence. | Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyMiddlesbroughJohn MousinhoChampionshipBluesFitnessMichael Carrick
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice