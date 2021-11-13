Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley gives John Marquis injury update that's a cause for concern

The Pompey front man wasn’t part of the Blues’ match-day squad that travelled to Wycombe’s Adams Park for today’s League One encounter.

He was missing – along with Reeco Hackett (back) – with an apparent glute issue he’s had since the Wigan defeat back in August as Leicester loanee George Hirst led the line for the visitors.

Marquis’ absence, however, didn’t impact Pompey’s performance on the pitch, as Cowley’s side picked up an impressive 1-0 win on the road and extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Hirst continued his Blues revival with an superb performance that saw him set up Marcus Harness for the Blues’ match-winner.

With fellow striker Ellis Harrison (ankle) also out injured at present, though, it means Cowley has only one recognised striker on his books.

Yet the Pompey head coach confessed he remained in the dark over how long Marquis would be sidelined for.

When asked about the striker’s absence by BBC Solent after today’s game, Cowley simply said: ‘John’s injured, unfortunately.

‘Reeco’s also injured, he’s got a sore back, which adds to our situation.

‘We pretty much knew at the beginning of the week we’d probably be without those two.

‘Reeco, we’re hoping he’s short-term.