That’s after the exciting forward prospect was handed the responsibility of leading the line for Pompey during their 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Championship Cardiff in midweek.

The game in the Welsh capital represented the 18-year-old’s first start for the Blues, following cameo appearances as a substitute in the opening two league games of the season.

The talented teenager impressed, before being replaced by fellow new arrival Colby Bishop just after the hour mark.

With matches coming thick and fast – especially in August, when six games will be played over the next two-and-a-half weeks – Cowley knows he’ll have to use his squad sensibly.

That guarantees yet more game time for the England under-19 international, with the Pompey boss more than happy to rely on the youngster to aid any promotion push.

When asked about the Scarlett, Cowley enthused: ‘I think Dane, against the ball, is “wow”.

On-loan Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett has featured three times for Pompey since his move from north London was agreed.

‘For an 18-year-old, his understanding of how to defend from the front, and the speed and aggression that he can go and press the ball, is like he’s got the eye of the tiger.

‘He’s got this ruthless streak to his game, both against the ball – how quickly he gets up to it – but also then his movement and his reactive quality.

‘In training he’s looked really exciting and it’s lovely from our perspective.

‘We’re so privileged to be able to wake up every morning and be able to come in and watch such a young talent grow and develop.’

Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez struggled during his time at Pompey

Scarlett’s loan arrival is not the first time Cowley has turned to north London for reinforcements.

Zak Swanson has also made the move down to the south coast this summer, albeit from Spurs’ arch rivals Arsenal.

Meanwhile, fellow England under-19 international Miguel Azeez embarked on the same journey 12 months ago when he was granted a season-long move away from the Gunners.

Ten appearances, including four league starts, were all Azeez could muster during a disappointing spell at Fratton Park,

The first of those run-outs didn’t materialise until mid-September as the youngster took time to adapt to his new surroundings.

A follow-up appearance then didn’t arrive until November 2.

So when asked if he contemplated granting Scarlett a similar settling in period, Cowley replied: ‘Age is just a number to me.

‘I just pick the team on what I see really. It’s always on competence.

‘Yeah, of course, experienced players, you can’t replicate 500 games.