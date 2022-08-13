Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hails squad depth as tactical masterclass at Cheltenham pays off

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues ran out 2-0 winners at Whaddon Road thanks to a double from Colby Bishop.

The former Accrington man was accompanied up front by on-loan Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett, who was given the nod ahead of Joe Pigott.

He was the only change from the side that was held to a goalless draw last time out in the league, with the youngster handed his first start in the third tier.

And his partnership with his fellow new-boy proved immense as they ran the home defence ragged.

It allowed Pompey to build a 2-0 lead, before the cavalry arrived – with Pigott, Ronan Curtis, Owen Dale, Tom Lowery and Jay Mingi introduced in the second half.

By that stage Cheltenham had run out of steam in the 33-degree heat.

Yet Cowley’s use of his subs allowed the Blues to maintain their energy levels and secure a welcome maiden league win of the season.

Pompey celebrate Colby Bishop's second goal in the 2-0 win at Cheltenham Picture: Jason Brown

It proved to be a tactical masterclass, with the Pompey boss delighted with how events transpired and seeing evidence that his summer recruitment drive is paying off.

When asked about Scarlett’s appearance on the starting list and his subsequent use of his squad, Cowley said: ‘I think it was a great opportunity to give Dane some more minutes and play with Colby.

‘I think, also, the games are coming thick and fast – we played Lincoln on Saturday, Cardiff on Tuesday, Cheltenham today – two away games on the trot – we finally get back to Fratton Park on Tuesday with Cambridge but then we have Bristol Rovers and then Newport County on the Tuesday after, followed by Port Vale.

‘There’s so much football that we just need to use the squad.

‘You know, we worked really hard to get the depth into the squad and now we have to show the faith and the trust in all of the players and we knew today was going to be exceptional conditions.

‘It’s probably the hottest day I can remember managing in 15 years, so we actually felt, probably, the game might be won in the latter parts.

‘We knew the game would get tired because of the heat and we just felt, after the midweek, we would have more confidence in our squad than they had in theirs.