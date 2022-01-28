And it was a chat that sped up the 31-year-old’s Fratton Park departure, with a permanent deal to League One rivals AFC Wimbledon completed within days.

The left-back penned a two-and-a-half-year with the Dons today – 48 hours after Hume’s arrival from Sunderland for a fee of around £200,000.

It also came less than 24 hours after The News revealed the defender’s three-and-a-half year stay at Pompey was drawing to a close.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown’s exit sees him become the seventh senior player to leave the Blues, either on loan or on a permanent basis, this January.

He’ll go straight into action for his new employers, with the former Bristol Rovers ace set to make his Dons debut on Saturday when they play host to Shrewsbury at Plough Lane.

It represents yet another quick turnaround for the player.

But Cowley said it was the open and honest relationship he has with Brown which allowed matters to progress so quickly.

Danny Cowley, right, believes Lee Brown's move to AFC Wimbledon is a switch that suits all parties

The Pompey boss told BBC Solent: ‘Lee and I have always had a really open relationship. There's always been clear lines of communication.

‘He's a senior player, a really well-respected senior player, both with the players and staff – and the supporters.

‘I think after Denver came in, it probably became clear that there wouldn't be an extension of Lee's contract beyond this summer and, for me, it's always necessary to have that honest conversation as soon as we have clarity on that.

‘I did that and Lee respected and appreciated the honesty.

‘Naturally, there was a lot of interest in Lee because of the player he is and the character he is.

‘I think a move to Wimbledon - a really good location, a really good club - is good for all parties.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron