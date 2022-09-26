And the Blues boss claimed that level of backing is just as important as key signings on the pitch as he continues to feel the love from the Fratton faithful.

Cowley has earned much admiration from the Pompey fan base for the way he has conducted his business since taking over from Kenny Jackett.

There was an obvious lack of connection between the former manager and large sections of the supporters, especially at the tail end of his PO4 stay.

However, Cowley has worked hard to develop that key relationship and is currently reaping the rewards.

The Blues’ unbeaten start to their League One season and current third-place position with a game in hand over new leaders Plymouth has no doubt contributed to the support shown and the feelgood factor presently enveloping Fratton Park.

The boss’ business in the last transfer window has also clearly given fans hope that this could finally be the year to end their wait for a return to the Championship.

Cowley has sensed that optimism, togetherness and influence from the stands – as displayed by the club’s ‘12th man’s’ response in recent games when the Blues have fallen behind to Peterborough and Plymouth, only to turn their disadvantage around.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley applauds the Fratton faithful following the Blues' recent win against Peterborough

And in a huge compliment to the fans and the city, he said they could ultimately make the difference come the end of the season, with no fan base able to impact a game quite like the Fratton faithful.

Speaking on the latest Fournilwrittenalloverit video on YouTube, Cowley said: ‘It’s such a unique club but it’s such a wonderful club – and there’s so many people it means so much to.

‘I was having a conversation with Owen Dale, Tom Lowery and Colby Bishop. They’re all players who have maybe come from smaller clubs and (they were saying) how privileged they feel to be here and to play in front of a crowd that is so passionate really and has such a feeling

‘For me, I know for us to achieve what we want to achieve, then it’s never going to be about 11 players, it’s always going to be about a whole club, a whole city effort, it needs everybody.

‘There’s no crowd, I don’t believe, a support in the country, in the world, who can influence a game like Portsmouth supporters and we know that we really need them.